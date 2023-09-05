Honda Elevate SUV launched at 11 lakh: Variant-wise features explained

Honda Cars India has finally launched the Elevate SUV in India on September 4 . With the price starting from 11 lakh (ex-showroom), the Honda Elevate SUV comes as the next big product from the Japanese automaker in India. Also, the car brand has stated that the Elevate comes as the first of five mid-size SUVs slated to launch in India by the end of this decade. Honda has further revealed that an all-electric iteration of the Elevate SUV is planned to be launched in India by 2026 .

The all-new Honda Elevate SUV comes available in seven different mono-tone exterior colour options: Phoenix Orange Pearl, Obsidian Blue, Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Golden Brown Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic, and Meteoroid Gray Metallic. Also, there are three different dual-tone colours on offer, which are: Phoenix Orange Pearl, Platinum White Pearl, and Radiant Red Metallic, all with a Crystal Black Pearl roof. The Honda Elevate is offered in a single-engine option but with two transmission choices. The new Honda Elevate comes available in four variants, namely SV, V, VX, and ZX.

Watch: Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review

Here are all the variants explained based on the features available in them.

Honda Elevate SV

The Honda Elevate SV variant comes with all LED lights including LED headlamps, daytime running lights and taillights. It also features a front grille with chrome inserts, silver skid plates, an integrated roof spoiler, a shark fin antenna, and body-coloured ORVMs. The SV variant runs on 16-inch steel wheels.

Inside the cabin, this variant gets a beige and black theme with piano black inserts at various places. Other features include steering-mounted controls, engine start-stop button, follow-me-home- headlamps, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, air purifier, height-adjustable driver seat, front armrest with storage and 60:40 split rear seats. The seats come with fabric upholstery.

On the safety front, it gets dual airbags, ABS with EBD, brake assist, brake override function, and Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) with ESC.

Honda Elevate V

Honda Elevate V gets all the elements and features of the SV variant. Additionally, it comes with a blackened-out B pillar and 16-inch steel wheels with wheel covers. Inside the cabin, it sports an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and voice command support for smartphone connectivity. Also, it gets a reverse parking camera with guidelines and paddle shifters for the CV option.

Honda Elevate VX

While carrying all the elements and features of the lower variants, the VX trim of the SUV additionally gets LED projector fog lights, roof rail garnish, an electric sunroof, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, rear wiper and a washer. It runs on 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Inside the cabin, the SUV gets a leather-wrapped gear knob and steering wheel, four speakers and two tweeters, ambient lighting, a wireless phone charger, and a seven-inch coloured MID display. Also, it gets lane watch cameras adding to the safety features of the SUV.

Honda Elevate ZX

Honda Elevate ZX comes equipped with all the previously mentioned features. Additionally, it comes with chrome door handles, leatherette upholstery, auto-dimming IRVM, four speakers and four tweeters, a Honda Sensing (ADAS) suite, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. On the safety front, it gets six airbags.

