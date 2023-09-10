HT Auto
Honda Elevate delivery commences, 100 cars delivered

Honda Cars India has started deliveries of its all-new midsize SUV Elevate. The auto manufacturer in a release stated that it delivered 100 units of the SUV in an event in Hyderabad. Honda Elevate has been launched as the automaker's bet in the rapidly bulging SUV segment in India. This comes joining the Honda Amaze and Honda City models in the company's India portfolio. Available at a price range of 11 lakh and 16 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Honda Elevate aims to boost the automaker's sales during the upcoming festive season.

10 Sep 2023
Honda Cars India has delivered 100 units of the Honda Elevate SUV in an event in Hyderabad.

The car manufacturer has said in the official release that it has planned to host several mega delivery events in various regions of the country over the next few weeks for the Elevate SUV.

The all-new Honda Elevate SUV comes available in seven different mono-tone exterior colour options: Phoenix Orange Pearl, Obsidian Blue, Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Golden Brown Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic, and Meteoroid Gray Metallic. Also, there are three different dual-tone colours on offer, which are: Phoenix Orange Pearl, Platinum White Pearl, and Radiant Red Metallic, all with a Crystal Black Pearl roof. The SUV is available in four variants: SV, V, VX and ZX. It is offered in a single-engine option, while there are two different transmission choices.

The SUV gets power from a 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine that is available with options of a six-speed manual gearbox and a seven-speed CVT automatic unit. Apart from a chunky and muscular exterior, the SUV has a feature-packed interior as well. It comes with Honda Sensing ADAS suite, a dual-tone dashboard, a wireless phone charger, a large 10.25-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with voice command, an eight-inch MID display, automatic climate control, paddle shifters, ambient lighting, single-pane sunroof etc.

Speaking on the delivery commencement of the SUV, Yuichi Murata, director of marketing and sales, at Honda Cars India Ltd. stated that the SUV is experiencing excitement and appreciation from the consumers. “We believe the strong entry of Honda Elevate in the Indian SUV market will open up new vistas for our brand’s presence in the country," he added.

