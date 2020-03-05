Genesis reveals 2021 G80 luxury sedan, impresses in first official images

Genesis has unveiled the all-new G80 to online audiences via a series of design renderings. The all-new G80 is the third-generation model which leads Genesis in the luxury market as a mid-sized, executive luxury sedan.

"The Genesis design DNA begins from the logo itself," said Luc Donckerwolke, Executive Vice President, Chief Design Officer of Hyundai Motor Group. "The crest of the logo becomes the Crest Grille and the two lines of the wings become the Quadlamps. In other words, the design starts with the brand, and design is the brand."

The design of the new Genesis G80 is quite sleek. The company calls it the ‘Athletic Elegance’ design language that allows variations in design interpretations by enabling a carefully-considered balance between the two opposing characteristics. The all-new G80 is characterised by the Crest Grille, and the two lines of the Quadlamps circumventing all sides of the vehicle. These are signature design elements of the brand, first introduced in the GV80 and now in the all-new G80.

“A relationship begins at first sight. The distinctive “two lines" signature of the Quadlamps presents a clear and unique Genesis identity within seconds," said Sang Yup Lee, Senior Vice President, Head of Genesis Design. “No matter what body type, sedan or SUV, the Quadlamps and Athletic Elegance design language present a distinctive brand identity, and this will enable Genesis to offer a fresh alternative within the existing luxury space."

The side profile view of the new G80





The G80 offers style and practicality with the classic sedan profile, a rear-wheel drive proportion and smooth coupe like roofline. The side features a long sweeping Parabolic Line from front to rear flowing gently downwards. This is counterbalanced with an upswept chrome line to maintain directional posture. The sharp athletic power lines of the front and rear fenders emphasize the powerful stance of the 20-inch wheels.

The rear image is defined by the Quadlamps and the horseshoe shaped negative surface of the decklid. The trunk release button and surrounding chrome garnish mimics the shape of the Genesis logo.

The rear profile view of the G80





"Inside, the Beauty of White Space’ theme represents our journey to achieve the perfect balance between personal space and state-of-the-art technology." said Sang Yup Lee. "We question the status quo. Technology should not dominate and only present itself when necessary. This is the new luxury experience our Genesis customers expect in today’s high-end user experience."

At the front, the dashboard is deconstructed to an open space featuring a widescreen 14.5-inch infotainment screen. The slim air conditioning vent visually stretches the width of the cabin. Genesis engineers took special care to reduce the thickness of the A-pillars and the size of the rearview mirror, giving the driver a panoramic view.

View of the interior of the all new G80





The all-new G80 will debut this month and features a new design, platform, powertrains and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).