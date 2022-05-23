HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Fuel Tax Cut: Several State Govts Reduce Vat On Petrol And Diesel, Follow Centre

Fuel tax cut: Several state govts reduce VAT on petrol and diesel, follow centre

Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Kerala are among the states that have announced VAT rate cuts in motor fuels following excise duty cut announced by the central government.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 May 2022, 08:22 AM
Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Kerala announced VAT rate cuts following excise duty cut by central government. (ANI)
Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Kerala announced VAT rate cuts following excise duty cut by central government. (ANI)
Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Kerala announced VAT rate cuts following excise duty cut by central government. (ANI)
Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Kerala announced VAT rate cuts following excise duty cut by central government.

After the central government's announcement of the reduction of excise duty on both petrol and diesel, several state governments including Kerala, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Odisha have announced a reduction in VAT rates on both motor fuels. The move comes after a day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement late Saturday night.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Alto (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Alto
796 cc | Petrol | Manual | 22.05 kmpl
₹3.15Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17 kmpl
₹10Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Tata Tiago (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.8 kmpl
₹4.7Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Mahindra Scorpio (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio
2179 cc | Diesel | Manual | 15 kmpl
₹11.99Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Datsun Redi-go (HT Auto photo)
Datsun Redi-go
799 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.71 kmpl
₹3.58Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.4 kmpl
₹3.78Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers

(Also Read: SIAM seeks CNG price reduction, welcomes excise duty cut on petrol and diesel)

The Kerala government announced a reduction in VAT rates on petrol and diesel. The VAT rates on petrol and diesel have been slashed by 2.41 a litre and 1.36 per litre respectively in the state. The Rajasthan government too reduced VAT on petrol by 2.48 per litre and 1.16 per litre on diesel, following the excise duty by the centre.

The Maharashtra government on Sunday reduced the VAT on petrol and diesel by 2.08 a litre and 1.44 per litre respectively. After the reduction of excise duty and VAT, one litre of petrol will cost 111.35 in Mumbai, while a litre of diesel will cost 97.28 in the metro city. The Odisha government too took a similar step by reducing VAT rates on petrol and diesel by 2.23 and 1.36 a litre respectively.

On Saturday, the central government announced an excise duty cut on petrol by 8 per litre and on diesel by 6 per litre. The move came as surging fuel prices was resulting in rising inflation to a multi-year high level. The excise duty cut translated into a reduction of 9.5 on petrol and 7 a litre on diesel. The government claims that it will lose more than one lakh crore in revenue due to this excise duty cut on motor fuels. The reduction in tax comes as a much-awaited breather for motorists and non-motorists.

First Published Date: 23 May 2022, 08:21 AM IST
TAGS: Petrol diesel petrol price diesel price fuel price
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
Top 10 features confirmed to arrive in 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N
An employee cleans an imported vehicle at a car showroom in Islamabad.
Pakistan puts ban on all imported cars. Here is why
Mahindra has officially named the upcoming SUV as Scorpio-N.
Mahindra Scorpio-N to debut on June 27, 4x4 option and other highlights here
Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
In pics: Check out first official images of much-awaited Mahindra Scorpio N
The new Darth Vader edition model comes with a menacing-looking black paint scheme with red accents for a sporty appeal.
Yamaha XMax 250cc Darth Vader edition launched: Key highlights

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ 24,752
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
EMI starts from
₹ 11,081
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Fuel tax cut: Several state govts reduce VAT on petrol and diesel, follow centre
Fuel tax cut: Several state govts reduce VAT on petrol and diesel, follow centre
SIAM seeks CNG price reduction, welcomes excise duty cut on petrol and diesel
SIAM seeks CNG price reduction, welcomes excise duty cut on petrol and diesel
New Zealand plans to subsidize electric vehicle purchases to curb emissions
New Zealand plans to subsidize electric vehicle purchases to curb emissions
Mercedes design chief teases Maybach SL concept, promises opulence at its best
Mercedes design chief teases Maybach SL concept, promises opulence at its best
How to improve your car's fuel efficiency: Some easy steps
How to improve your car's fuel efficiency: Some easy steps

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city