Ford unveils 2021 F-150 Police Responder with improved top speed

Ford has unveiled the all-new purpose-built 2021 F-150 Police Responder and the order bank for the pickup has also been opened up. The new F-150 Police Responder gets increased capability, an improved 120 mph top speed, automatic four-wheel-drive mode with torque-on-demand transfer case which allows better handling on dry pavement and increased traction on wet surfaces. This helps patrolling officers transition between on- and off-road driving.

The police vehicle is based on the all-new 2021 F-150 SuperCrew platform and has been engineered to meet the needs of the police departments such as emergency response gear and the ability to transport mobile command centers. The pickup also offers greater towing capacity, payload capacity and interior passenger volume. "Law enforcement agencies told us they would love to add F-150 Police Responder towing, hauling and off-road performance to their fleets, but they need more confidence in speed and handling," says Greg Ebel, Ford police vehicle brand manager.

F-150 Police Responder

The F-150 Police Responder is equipped with a standard 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine that churns out 400 horsepower and 500 lb.-ft. of torque. The engine is mated to a 10-speed SelectShift automatic transmission that enables speeds significantly higher than a stock F-150.

The new Police Engine Idle that is now available with the vehicle lets an officer remove the key from the ignition and securely exit the running truck without losing power to lights and sirens, and without worrying about vehicle theft. There are up to four traditional fleet keys available per pickup or up to four fobs with keyless entry per truck.

Inside of the F-150 Police Responder

Inside the cabin, the vehicle gets SYNC 4 with cloud connectivity as standard. This comes with an 8-inch touchscreen in the center stack and an embedded modem with wireless updates which allows agencies to receive software updates. An upgraded 4-inch productivity screen in the instrument cluster is standard.

In terms of cabin aesthetics, the vehicle gets updated darker-coloured interior including police-grade heavy-duty cloth front seats, built-in steel intrusion plates in both front seatbacks for safety purpose as well as red-and-white task lighting. LED police warning beacons are pre-installed in red and blue, amber, or amber and white.

Standard new driver-assist features such as Reverse Sensing System - that provides an audible alert if the vehicle approaches an objec, Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Forward Collision Warning and Automatic Emergency Braking are available. Blind Spot Information System with Cross-Traffic Alert is also available.