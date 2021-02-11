2021 Ford F-150 enters gaming world with virtual version for Rocket League

Ford and video game maker Psyonix have partnered for a new virtual version of the F-150 pickup truck for the 2021 Rocket League. The custom F-150 will take center stage in the popular multiplayer game where vehicles compete in soccer matches.

The Ford F-150 Rocket League Edition will be available as an in-game purchase from February 20 through 28. The F-150 bundle will also include a chairman decal, two sets of F-150 wheels, F-150 Rocket League Edition engine audio, F-150 boost and F-150 player banner.

The athletic-looking virtual F-150 that borrows features from the real-world 2021 F-150 and sports signature C-clamp headlight design, rounded wheel arches, drop-down windows and 'F-150' stamped in the tailgate.

Virtual Ford F-150

The F-150’s appearance in Rocket League continues Ford’s deep push into gaming in the US. Along with the in-game vehicle, Ford will also serve as presenting sponsor for this month’s Rocket League Championship Series Winter Majors, which include an arena full of billboards and a special F-150 that appears between matches to repair and ready the Rocket League pitch for play.

The Ford F-150 Rocket League Edition will be available for purchase to new and existing Rocket League players. The game recently expanded and is free to play on all major gaming platforms.