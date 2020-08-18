All-new versions of the Ford F-150, part of Ford F-Series, one of the most popular truck in US for more than four decades, and the new 2021 Ford Bronco SUV debuted in New York City, in conjunction with the company ringing the bell to open trading day on Wall Street.

Tim Stone, Ford chief financial officer, represented Ford Motor Company as the honorary opening-bell ringer just before 9:30 am.

Ford revealed the redesigned F-150 – the toughest, most productive F-150 ever and most powerful in its class – in late June. It features new connected vehicle innovations such as over-the-air updates that help keep F-150 at the forefront of purposeful technology, and an available all-new 3.5-litre PowerBoost full hybrid powertrain with Pro Power Onboard – an integrated power generator.





Just last month, the company unveiled all-new versions of the iconic Ford Bronco – reimagined as a new outdoor brand with an all-4x4 family that includes Bronco two-door and first-ever Bronco four-door models plus the smaller Bronco Sport. Response to the return of Bronco has been unprecedented, with record visits to the carmaker's website and total reservations for the Bronco two- and four-door models exceeding 165,000 in less than a month.

(Also read: Ford celebrates 55th birthday of Bronco SUV with new personalised concepts)





Like the F-150 always has been, Bronco two- and four-door models will be proudly assembled in America. Across all its products, Ford employs more hourly workers and assembles more vehicles in the US. than any other auto manufacturer.

The all-new F-150 will be available to customers this fall. Bronco will come off the line next spring.