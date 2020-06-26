Ford Motor has launched the next generation 2021 F-150 pickup truck during an online event on Thursday. America’s best-selling vehicle gets a familiar face with major tech upgrades including hands-free driving, and integrated power generator. Ford sees the new F-150 as the most ‘towing, payload, torque and horsepower of any light-duty full-size pickup.’

“Since 1948, our hardworking F-Series customers have trusted Ford to help them get the job done," said Jim Farley, Ford’s chief operating officer. “F-150 is our flagship, it’s 100 percent assembled in America, and we hold ourselves to the highest standard to make sure our customers can get the job done and continue to make a difference in their communities."

The all-new F-150 raises the standard for all light-duty trucks. It also introduces all-new features to increase customer productivity, has new connected vehicle innovations such as over-the-air updates that help keep F-150 at the forefront of purposeful technology, and an available all-new 3.5-litre PowerBoost hybrid powertrain with Pro Power Onboard – an integrated power generator.

(Also see pics: Ford's 2021 F-150 pickup truck packs utility, comfort and technology)

“We see it as our duty to deliver not just what our customers want and need, but what they might have never thought possible," said Craig Schmatz, Ford F-150 chief engineer. “The F-150 will be tougher than ever, and with fully connected over-the-air updates, it opens up a much wider range of potential enhancements – from system upgrades to feature offerings."

The new F-150 and the soon-to-launch Mach-E electric SUV will be the first Ford vehicles equipped with electronic systems. Its rival Tesla also uses smartphone-style updates as well.

Besides the new hybrid system, the available engine options on the 2021 F-150 remain largely the same. They include a big V8 engine, a 6-cylinder diesel and 6-cylinder gasoline engines.

The all-new F-150 is built with high-strength steel frame with a high-strength, military-grade, aluminium alloy body. The rugged exterior is redesigned while maintaining its bold and tough signature look, including an updated headlamp design, new power dome hood and wrap-around bumpers. Higher front fenders, a tucked-in midsection and larger-diameter tires pulled out three-quarters of an inch create a stronger, more powerful stance on and off the road.

The new active grille shutters, a new automatically deploying active air dam, and new cab and tailgate geometry all work together to reduce drag and improve fuel consumption on every truck.

The interior is completely redesigned to elevate truck owners’ experience with style, comfort, utility and technology.





The interior is completely redesigned to elevate truck owners’ experience with style, comfort, utility and technology. Featuring enhanced materials, new colour choices and more storage, it is built around the functional needs of truck customers. Every surface has been thoughtfully designed, such as more soil-resistant two-tone seats for XL or the new standard dual glovebox. The gear lever can also fold to create a flat surface to transform the vehicle into a remote workspace as well.

F-150 introduces an all-new 12-inch centre screen – standard on XLT high series and above – that allows customers to split the screen and control multiple functions simultaneously, including navigation, music or truck features. Besides, it also gets an 8-inch touch screen that provides rearview camera vision. Both screens feature access to the new digital owner’s manual.

Ford has not announced prices for the new F-150 trucks. However, the F-150 hybrid models are expected to be more expensive than the current models.