Force Gurkha vs Mahindra Thar: Price, variants, features, specs compared

Force Motors has launched its new generation Gurkha SUV. The all-new Force Gurkha SUV comes available at a starting price of ₹13.59 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV has been known as a well capable off-roader and in the new avatar, it comes with more strength.

The SUV competes with rivals like Mahindra Thar, another true blue off-roader present in the Indian market.

Both Force Gurkha and Mahindra Thar sit in the affordable lifestyle SUV segment. Both the SUVs are capable of tough off-roading and come with a price point that is below ₹20 lakh slab.

Force Gurkha vs Mahindra Thar: Dimensions

The new Force Gurkha measures 4,116 mm in length, 1,812 mm in width, 2,075 mm in height, and it has a wheelbase of 2,400 mm. Mahindra Thar, on the other hand, is 3,985 mm long, 1,855 mm wide, 1,920 mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 2,450 mm.

2021 Force Gurkha Mahindra Thar Length 4,116 mm 3,985 mm Width 1,812 mm 1,855 mm Height 2,075 mm 1,920 mm Wheelbase 2,400 mm 2,450 mm

This means that the new Force Gurkha SUV is longer and taller than its rival Mahindra Thar. However, the Mahindra SUV is wider and comes with a slightly longer wheelbase.

Force Gurkha vs Mahindra Thar: Design

The new Force Gurkha comes with a revised design that is more attractive compared to the previous model. However, the basic silhouette of the Gurkha SUV remains intact. It gets circular LED headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights. The front profile also gets a larger and revised radiator grille and a chunky bumper. The clamshell bonnet, high-mounted snorkel are similar to the outgoing model.

Moving to the side profile, the SUV gets a revised greenhouse area, chunky black cladding and tough-looking roof rack as well. The alloy wheels come with a new bold look. At the back, the taillights too come with a revamped design. It also gets a centre-mounted spare wheel, a large rear windscreen and a chunky bumper. Overall, the new Force Gurkha comes with a more appealing design without affecting its signature styling.

Mahindra Thar comes with a stylish design and strong road presence.

Mahindra Thar on the other hand comes with an eye-catching design and a strong road presence. The bold-looking SUV shed its typical vertically slated front grille design inspired by the iconic Jeeps. Instead, the new Thar gets a grille that is completely different from its predecessors. The LED headlamps, chunky front bumper, revised overall front fascia increase the SUV's visual appeal.

Side body cladding, new and bold looking alloy design, updated greenhouse area adds zing to the SUV. Moving to the back, the car gets LED taillights, a revised rear windscreen and a chunky bumper. The new Mahindra Thar SUV appears more masculine compared to its previous version.

Force Gurkha vs Mahindra Thar: Cabin and features

Like the exterior, the cabin of the 2021 Force Gurkha has been updated as well. It gets a semi-digital instrument cluster, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. These certainly add appeal to the cabin compared to the previous model. If the previous model's cabin was a bare bone one, the new one is certainly feature-rich. It gets four speakers, power windows, dual USB charging points, TPMS, rear parking sensor etc.

The new Mahindra Thar on the other hand looks more attractive inside the cabin than its rival and of course the previous version of Thar itself. It gets a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment display with smartphone and smartwatch connectivity. Steering mounted controls, real-time adventure statistics display, electric ORVMs, semi-digital instrument cluster, keyless entry, cruise control etc are there inside the cabin of Mahindra Thar.

Force Gurkha vs Mahindra Thar: Performance

The 2021 Force Gurkha gets power from a Mercedes-Benz-sourced 2.6-litre turbo diesel engine mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. This engine puts out 90 bhp power and 250 Nm peak torque.

Mahindra Thar on the other hand is available in both petrol and diesel options. The SUV gets a 2.0-litre petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel motor as powertrain options. Both the engines are available with six-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmission options. The petrol motor is capable of churning out 150 bhp power and 320 Nm torque. The diesel engine on the other hand is capable of generating 130 bhp power and 300 Nm torque.

Mahindra Thar certainly comes more powerful than Force Gurkha and the automatic transmission options increase its appeal further. Both the SUVs come with 4x4 technology. However, Thar's water wading capacity is lower than Force Gurkha.