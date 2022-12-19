Fog returns with car pile-ups, accidents. Do's and don'ts when driving in fog

Dense fog has returned to northern parts of the country and has started to cause road accidents. On Monday morning, several cases of fog-related accidents were reported, including a pile-up in Haryana in which more than 10 people were injured. Two people were also killed in a tragic road accident when a tractor overturned in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri due to low visibility. Ti reduce chances of such accidents, the Yamuna Expressway has already lowered speed limits of vehicles to 80 kmph. However, carelessness can still cause mishaps due to low visibility during the winter months.

Here are five basic safety tips one should follow while driving in fog.

Avoid speeding and overtaking

If you cannot see clearly through the fog, it is but obvious that speeding or overtaking should be completely avoided. Light foot on the pedal and slow braking will help avoiding vehicles behind from hitting you as well. The best method of driving when there is fog is to drive with utmost patience.

Maintain safe distance, stick to lane driving

One of the key reasons behind road accidents due to fog is low visibility. To ensure safety, it is important to keep enough distance with other vehicles. It is also very important to maintain lanes while driving in fog. Sudden change in lanes can cause collision. Follow the white lane markings in case of poor visibility to be sure the vehicle stays on its lane and not veer off.

Be alert, be visible

When eyes cannot help, ears may. Turn down the volume of music, avoid taking calls and pay attention to the road during fog. Listening attentively can help one pick up incoming vehicles and take necessary action to avoid any collision. For other, keep the hazard lights of the vehicle turned on even on the move to let others see you in case of low visibility. Using indicators well in advance before you must change lane or make a turn will help others take caution.

Use maps to stay on track

While Google Maps is not always accurate, it works more often than not. Keeping your navigation screen on will help you guide through twists and turns on roads engulfed in fog, especially in hilly areas where one wrong turn can lead to tragedy. The maps will also help check congestion ahead and alert the driver to slow down even if one can't see through the fog.

Keep windows, lights and windshields clean

A dirty windscreen or light will further reduce visibility during foggy days and may lead to road accidents. To avoid such scenarios, it is important to keep them properly cleaned along with the side windows too. To avoid the windows and windshield being fogged due to condensation, turn on the heater or defogger to increase visibility.

