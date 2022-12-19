HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Fog Returns With Car Pile Ups, Accidents. Do's And Don'ts When Driving In Fog

Fog returns with car pile-ups, accidents. Do's and don'ts when driving in fog

Dense fog has returned to northern parts of the country and has started to cause road accidents. On Monday morning, several cases of fog-related accidents were reported, including a pile-up in Haryana in which more than 10 people were injured. Two people were also killed in a tragic road accident when a tractor overturned in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri due to low visibility. Ti reduce chances of such accidents, the Yamuna Expressway has already lowered speed limits of vehicles to 80 kmph. However, carelessness can still cause mishaps due to low visibility during the winter months.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Dec 2022, 14:22 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
One of the cars involved in a multi-car pile-up due to dense fog on Monday morning near Hapur in which several people were injured.
One of the cars involved in a multi-car pile-up due to dense fog on Monday morning near Hapur in which several people were injured.
One of the cars involved in a multi-car pile-up due to dense fog on Monday morning near Hapur in which several people were injured.
One of the cars involved in a multi-car pile-up due to dense fog on Monday morning near Hapur in which several people were injured.

Here are five basic safety tips one should follow while driving in fog.

Avoid speeding and overtaking

If you cannot see clearly through the fog, it is but obvious that speeding or overtaking should be completely avoided. Light foot on the pedal and slow braking will help avoiding vehicles behind from hitting you as well. The best method of driving when there is fog is to drive with utmost patience. 

Maintain safe distance, stick to lane driving

One of the key reasons behind road accidents due to fog is low visibility. To ensure safety, it is important to keep enough distance with other vehicles. It is also very important to maintain lanes while driving in fog. Sudden change in lanes can cause collision. Follow the white lane markings in case of poor visibility to be sure the vehicle stays on its lane and not veer off.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹6.5 - 10 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai I20 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.35 kmpl
₹6.8 - 11.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Marazzo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Marazzo
1497 cc | Diesel | Manual | 17.33 kmpl
₹12.3 - 14.57 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Alturas G4 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Alturas G4
2157 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.03 kmpl
₹28.77 - 31.77 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Ekuv100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
 
₹8.25 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

Be alert, be visible

When eyes cannot help, ears may. Turn down the volume of music, avoid taking calls and pay attention to the road during fog. Listening attentively can help one pick up incoming vehicles and take necessary action to avoid any collision. For other, keep the hazard lights of the vehicle turned on even on the move to let others see you in case of low visibility. Using indicators well in advance before you must change lane or make a turn will help others take caution.

Use maps to stay on track

While Google Maps is not always accurate, it works more often than not. Keeping your navigation screen on will help you guide through twists and turns on roads engulfed in fog, especially in hilly areas where one wrong turn can lead to tragedy. The maps will also help check congestion ahead and alert the driver to slow down even if one can't see through the fog.

Keep windows, lights and windshields clean

A dirty windscreen or light will further reduce visibility during foggy days and may lead to road accidents. To avoid such scenarios, it is important to keep them properly cleaned along with the side windows too. To avoid the windows and windshield being fogged due to condensation, turn on the heater or defogger to increase visibility.

First Published Date: 19 Dec 2022, 14:22 PM IST
TAGS: road accidents
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is compact, quirky and fun, and just the right-sized city car
BYD Atto 3 First Drive Review: Pricey But Promising Electric SUV!
All-new Range Rover Sport
Deliveries for all-new Range Rover Sport SUV commence. Check details
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features

Trending this Week

Samruddhi_Mahamarg
This is India's most hi-tech expressway
Polestar_3
Polestar 3 to showcase unique technology at CES 2023
Tesla_Model_Y
Tesla officially enters this Asian country
Custom_Transformers_build_1
This Transformers inspired motorcycle is a Honda underneath
Semi
Tesla Semis to transport your favourite soft drink

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Volkswagen ID.Buzz scores a perfect five in Euro NCAP
Volkswagen ID.Buzz scores a perfect five in Euro NCAP
Himachal Pradesh to come up with new electric vehicle policy: Deputy CM
Himachal Pradesh to come up with new electric vehicle policy: Deputy CM
This Bentley series from 1920s is pure vintage beauty
This Bentley series from 1920s is pure vintage beauty
This Asian country offers up to $5,000 subsidy for EVs. But there's a catch
This Asian country offers up to $5,000 subsidy for EVs. But there's a catch
This government laboratory to begin EV battery, charging system testing services
This government laboratory to begin EV battery, charging system testing services

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city