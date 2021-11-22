Fisker unveils Ocean electric SUV at LA Auto Show, throws challenge to Tesla

Among several electric vehicle manufacturing coming to the fore, Fisker is one that promises to bring some exciting products. The US EV startup has unveiled its pure electric SUV Ocean. The EV maker claims that the Fisker Ocean electric SUV will challenge Tesla Model Y with a better range.

(Also Read: 404 error in cars? Tesla rushes to fix app problem that hit brakes on drive)

Scheduled to enter production in November 2022, Fisker Ocean electric SUV will join Lucid's EVs in challenging Tesla's lead in the electric vehicle market.

Range-topping Fisker Ocean Extreme SUV comes promising 563 km range on a single charge, while Ocean Ultra promises 547 km range. Tesla Model Y on the other hand offers a 531 km range on a single charge.

The SUV will be available in three different variants. Extreme and Ultra will be the high-range models using nickel-based battery chemistry, while the base variant Ocean Sport will use iron-based battery chemistry. The Ocean Sport offers a 402 km range per charge.

The Fisker Ocean high-range models come with all-wheel drive as a standard feature. The SUVs come with a stylish design and a host of unique features. Ocean Extreme, the top trim of the electric SYV gets a solar roof that is claimed to provide enough power for 3,218 km of driving every year. There is a Hollywood Mode, which rotates the SUV's large 17.1inch touchscreen infotainment system from landscape to portrait orientation.

Fisker also claims that its Ocean range of SUVs will be able to power the owner's home in case of any emergency and charge other electric vehicles as well.

Speaking about the pricing, Fisker Ocean Extreme is priced at $68,999, while the Ocean Ultrais priced at $49,999. The base variant Ocean Sport comes priced at $58,990.