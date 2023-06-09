Engage MPV to be Maruti's most expensive car ever: What to expect

Maruti Suzuki is on a launching spree this year, especially in the utility vehicle segment. After introducing the Fronx and Jimny SUVs, India's largest carmaker is now focussed on what would be its most expensive and biggest car in its lineup. The Engage three-row MPV, to be launched under the Nexa brand, will officially break cover next month, on July 5. Based on the Toyota Innova HyCross MPV, Maruti Engage will be positioned in the premium segment.

The talks of Maruti Suzuki working on bigger models have been around for some time. Its tie-up with Toyota Motor has already given birth to models like Grand Vitara for Maruti and Glanza, Urban Cruiser for the Japanese auto giant. The collaboration will now extend to the bigger cars like Innova HyCross. Upon its launch, the Engage MPV will join Ertiga and XL6 MPVs in Maruti Suzuki's lineup. The Engage will rival other three-row models like Kia Carens, MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari among others.

Like Grand Vitara, Maruti Engage too is expected to be manufactured by Toyota Motor at its facility. The seven-seater Engage MPV will retain most of the Innova HyCross technical details. However, Maruti Suzuki will tweak the design a bit. According to reports, the grille of the Engage will be different from HyCross and may get a similar one to what the Grand Vitara has. Maruti Suzuki is also expected to add its signature three-point LED DRLs and taillight in Engage.

Very little change is expected inside the Engage MPV compared to what the Innova HyCross already offers. The duo is likely to share the same infotainment screen developed by Suzuki, as well as the instrument cluster, as seen in the Grand Vitara and Urban Cruiser HyRyder SUVs. Expect the Ottoman seats in the second row, 360 degree camera and Head-up Display to feature inside the Engage MPV.

Watch: Toyota Innova HyCross: First Drive Impressions

As far as the powertrain is concerned, Maruti Suzuki is likely to use the same strong hybrid technology that is shared between the Grand Vitara and Urban Cruiser HyRyder. Under the hood, the Engage could get the same 2.0-litre petrol engine used in Innova HyCross. This would be the most powerful engine in any Maruti Suzuki car till date. The engine is capable of churning out 173 hp of power and 209 Nm of peak torque. The hybrid version can generate 183 hp of power and 188 Nm of torque. The unit comes mated to a CVT gearbox in the Innova Hycross. Expect Maruti Suzuki to use a 5-speed manual and the six-speed torque converter to do the job in Engage.

