Based on Toyota Innova Hycross, the Invicto is Maruti Suzuki's most expensive model
Priced between ₹24.79 lakh and ₹28.42 lakh, the MPV carries similar styling as Innova Hycross, but with distinctiveness
Touted as a premium car, the MPV will be on sale through Nexa network and comes loaded with a wide range of upmarket features
It gets twin LED headlamps, LED DRL, LED tail lights, sporty alloy wheels
Invicto features an all-digital instrument cluster, a large touchscreen infotainment system with various connectivity features
The three-row MPV offers seating capacity of maximum eight people and the mid-row gets captain seats offering ample comfort
With the premiumness on offer, Maruti Suzuki aims to tap the premium car buyers and Invicto is its best bet for that
Available in four exterior colours, the MPV gets power from a 2,0litre petrol engine paired with a strong hybrid system
Mated to an e-CVT, this strong hybrid powertrain offers 183 bhp power and 250 Nm torque and promises 23.24 kmpl mileage