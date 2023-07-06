Maruti Suzuki Invicto has been finally launched as latest offering from Nexa

Based on Toyota Innova Hycross, the Invicto is Maruti Suzuki's most expensive model

Priced between 24.79 lakh and 28.42 lakh, the MPV carries similar styling as Innova Hycross, but with distinctiveness

Touted as a premium car, the MPV will be on sale through Nexa network and comes loaded with a wide range of upmarket features

It gets twin LED headlamps, LED DRL, LED tail lights, sporty alloy wheels 

Invicto features an all-digital instrument cluster, a large touchscreen infotainment system with various connectivity features

The three-row MPV offers seating capacity of maximum eight people and the mid-row gets captain seats offering ample comfort

With the premiumness on offer, Maruti Suzuki aims to tap the premium car buyers and Invicto is its best bet for that

Available in four exterior colours, the MPV gets power from a 2,0litre petrol engine paired with a strong hybrid system

Mated to an e-CVT, this strong hybrid powertrain offers 183 bhp power and 250 Nm torque and promises 23.24 kmpl mileage
