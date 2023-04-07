Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid bookings halted for top variants. Here’s why

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has issued a statement that the company has temporarily halted accepting bookings for the top variants of the Innova Hycross. The Toyota Innova Hycross ZX and ZX (O) are available only on the hybrid version, and will no longer be available to book from April 8, 2023, onwards. The ongoing supply chain constraints are the reason for temporarily stopping the bookings.

Meanwhile, Toyota India will continue to book and deliver other variants of the Innova Hycross in both the hybrid and petrol derivatives. The MPV range starts from ₹18.55 lakh for the G petrol variant going up to ₹19.45 lakh for the FX 8-seater variant. The Innova Hycross Hybrid lineup starts from ₹24.76 lakh for the VX trim. The ZX trim is priced at ₹29.08 lakh, while the ZX (O) is priced at ₹29.72 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

The Ottoman seats in the second row are available in the ZX and ZX (O) trims of the Innova Hycross hybrid

In a statement, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “The Innova Hycross was launched recently during Nov 2022 to cater to the needs of the customers seeking proportions & poise of an SUV with the spaciousness of an MPV. The versatile Innova Hycross, available in both a self-charging strong hybrid electric variant [SHEV] as well as a gasoline variant is for every occasion owing to its glamour quotient, advanced technology, comfort, safety features and a thrill to drive. We are grateful to our valued customers for the overwhelming response that they have shown to Innova Hycross across all its variants within a few months of its launch. However, owing to the ongoing supply challenges, we deeply regret to announce the temporary halt of bookings for top-end grades of Innova Hycross i.e., ZX and ZX (O) only, with effect from 8th April 2023. The bookings of the other grades of Innova Hycross both the hybrid and gasoline will continue. We are doing our best to resume the Innova Hycross bookings for the said variants at the earliest."

The Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid ZX and ZX (O) come with all the bells and whistles including the Ottoman seats with leather upholstery, ADAS, panoramic sunroof, powered tailgate, all-LED lighting, electrically adjustable driver’s seat, ventilated seats, pollution filter, two-zone climate control, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, six airbags and more.

Power on the Innova Hycross Hybrid comes from the 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with an electric motor for a combined output of 183 bhp and 206 Nm. The hybrid version promises a fuel efficiency figure of 23.4 kmpl (ARAI).

Considering the hybrid variants of the Innova Hycross were commanding a waiting period of over 24 months, the decision seems to consolidate production and sales, so customers do not turn away from the brand. Expect bookings to open in a few weeks, once the supply constraints stabilise.

