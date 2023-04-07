HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid Bookings Halted For Top Variants. Here’s Why

Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid bookings halted for top variants. Here’s why

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has issued a statement that the company has temporarily halted accepting bookings for the top variants of the Innova Hycross. The Toyota Innova Hycross ZX and ZX (O) are available only on the hybrid version, and will no longer be available to book from April 8, 2023, onwards. The ongoing supply chain constraints are the reason for temporarily stopping the bookings.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 07 Apr 2023, 16:05 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Innova Hycross ditches the ladder frame chassis for a more car-like monocoque body.
Innova Hycross ditches the ladder frame chassis for a more car-like monocoque body.
Innova Hycross ditches the ladder frame chassis for a more car-like monocoque body.
Innova Hycross ditches the ladder frame chassis for a more car-like monocoque body.

Meanwhile, Toyota India will continue to book and deliver other variants of the Innova Hycross in both the hybrid and petrol derivatives. The MPV range starts from 18.55 lakh for the G petrol variant going up to 19.45 lakh for the FX 8-seater variant. The Innova Hycross Hybrid lineup starts from 24.76 lakh for the VX trim. The ZX trim is priced at 29.08 lakh, while the ZX (O) is priced at 29.72 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Also Read : Toyota Innova Hycross gets a new mid-level VX (O) variant. Check prices

The Ottoman seats in the second row are available in the ZX and ZX (O) trims of the Innova Hycross hybrid
The Ottoman seats in the second row are available in the ZX and ZX (O) trims of the Innova Hycross hybrid
The Ottoman seats in the second row are available in the ZX and ZX (O) trims of the Innova Hycross hybrid
The Ottoman seats in the second row are available in the ZX and ZX (O) trims of the Innova Hycross hybrid

In a statement, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “The Innova Hycross was launched recently during Nov 2022 to cater to the needs of the customers seeking proportions & poise of an SUV with the spaciousness of an MPV. The versatile Innova Hycross, available in both a self-charging strong hybrid electric variant [SHEV] as well as a gasoline variant is for every occasion owing to its glamour quotient, advanced technology, comfort, safety features and a thrill to drive. We are grateful to our valued customers for the overwhelming response that they have shown to Innova Hycross across all its variants within a few months of its launch. However, owing to the ongoing supply challenges, we deeply regret to announce the temporary halt of bookings for top-end grades of Innova Hycross i.e., ZX and ZX (O) only, with effect from 8th April 2023. The bookings of the other grades of Innova Hycross both the hybrid and gasoline will continue. We are doing our best to resume the Innova Hycross bookings for the said variants at the earliest."

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Toyota Innova Hycross (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Innova Hycross
1987 cc | Petrol | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic
₹18.3 - 28.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Toyota Innova Crysta (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Innova Crysta
₹19.13 - 19.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda City Hybrid (HT Auto photo)
Honda City Hybrid
1498 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (EV/Hybrid) | 26.5 kmpl
₹19.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Evx (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Evx
₹20 - 25 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details

The Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid ZX and ZX (O) come with all the bells and whistles including the Ottoman seats with leather upholstery, ADAS, panoramic sunroof, powered tailgate, all-LED lighting, electrically adjustable driver’s seat, ventilated seats, pollution filter, two-zone climate control, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, six airbags and more.

Also Read : Toyota Innova Hycross: Variant-wise pricing and features explained

Power on the Innova Hycross Hybrid comes from the 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with an electric motor for a combined output of 183 bhp and 206 Nm. The hybrid version promises a fuel efficiency figure of 23.4 kmpl (ARAI).

Considering the hybrid variants of the Innova Hycross were commanding a waiting period of over 24 months, the decision seems to consolidate production and sales, so customers do not turn away from the brand. Expect bookings to open in a few weeks, once the supply constraints stabilise.

First Published Date: 07 Apr 2023, 16:02 PM IST
TAGS: Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid Toyota Innova Hycross Toyota Cars Toyota India Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid bookings stopped
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
27% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 290 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
40% OFF
Godrej aer twist | Long-lasting, Spill-proof Car Freshener | Fresh Lush Green (45g)
Rs. 239 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city