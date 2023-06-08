HT Auto
Maruti Engage MPV to make debut in India on this date

Maruti Suzuki has confirmed that its upcoming premium seven-seater MPV based on Toyota Innova will break cover on July 5. India's largest carmaker has teased an image of the multi-purpose vehicle which will be called Engage. Maruti will drive in the petrol and hybrid version of the Engage MPV as it plans to bet big on utility vehicles to add winds to its tails. Maruti Suzuki is already on the offensive in the SUV segment with as many as four launches in the past 12 months.

By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
| Updated on: 08 Jun 2023, 16:36 PM
Maruti Suzuki has teased this image of the upcoming Engage MPV which will be based on Toyota Innova.
In April this year, Maruti Suzuki had has confirmed the Engage three-row premium MPV as its next launch after the Fronx and Jimny SUVs hit the roads. The carmaker had also hinted that Engage, which will be based on Toyota Motor's popular Innova, is not aimed to drive volumes as other Maruti cars. RC Bhargava, Chairman at Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said the Engage MPV will be a path-breaking vehicle with strong hybrid technology. “The numbers (sales figures) will eventually depend on the situation once the car enters the market. The Toyota vehicle at present has a wait period for 12 months," he said.

Maruti Suzuki and Toyota have an agreement and have several models in common, the most-recent being the Grand Vitara and Urban Cruiser Hyryder. Both of these mid-size SUVs are being manufactured at the Toyota plant in Bidadi. Previously, models like Baleno and Glanza, and Brezza and Urban Cruiser were essentially re-badged versions of each other.

Also watch: Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV: First Drive Review

Maruti Suzuki already offers two three-row models like Ertiga and XL6. Both of the MPVs are faring strong on sales charts. However, the upcoming Engage three-row MPV could help the company to potentially storm an entirely new segment. This is especially significant because the company sees demand for its smaller vehicles to remain rather flat all of 2023-24.

First Published Date: 08 Jun 2023, 16:36 PM IST
TAGS: Engage
