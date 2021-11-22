Elon Musk replies to Tesla Model 3 owner's complaint in three minutes

2 min read . Updated: 22 Nov 2021, 12:06 PM IST

The Model 3 owner was bemused with Musk's promptness and even replied to the Tesla CEO with a ‘Thank you, Elon’ after this. Netizens too praised Tesla CEO's prompt responsiveness to the concerns of Tesla owners.

The software issue was a global one detected on Friday and several Tesla owners were unable to start their vehicles using the special app for their EVs.Some of the Tesla owners even started complaining that they were receiving messages of a service error.

Tesla cars can be operated using a keycard, but many of the owners prefer using the dedicated app, as it promises more convenience to them. Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to announce that the fault in the software had been rectified. "Functionality should be coming back online now. Looks like we may have accidentally increased verbosity of network traffic," Musk tweeted. he also said, “Apologies, we will take measures to ensure this doesn't happen again."

Tesla ranks pretty high among the global automakers when it comes to customer satisfaction surveys. However, lately, there are several reports of quality concerns emerging for the Tesla EVs from many markets. The automaker though claims that it monitors the problems and addresses them swiftly.