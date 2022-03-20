HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Delhi Transport Unions Call Vehicle Scrappage Policy Unfair, Threatens Strike

Delhi transport unions call vehicle scrappage policy unfair, threatens strike

The unions claim vehicle scrappage policy will help only automobile manufacturers, not common people.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Mar 2022, 02:57 PM
Vehicle scrappage policy has the potential of putting old polluting vehicles off roads to help the environment as well as boost demand for new vehicles.
Vehicle scrappage policy has the potential of putting old polluting vehicles off roads to help the environment as well as boost demand for new vehicles.
Vehicle scrappage policy has the potential of putting old polluting vehicles off roads to help the environment as well as boost demand for new vehicles.
Vehicle scrappage policy has the potential of putting old polluting vehicles off roads to help the environment as well as boost demand for new vehicles.

The Delhi-NCR Transport Ekta Manch has threatened to go on an indefinite strike from 1st April against the new vehicle scrappage policy. The transport union alleges that the vehicle scrappage policy would only benefit automobiles manufacturers. The much-awaited vehicle scrappage policy will come into effect from 1st April 2022.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also read: Renewing registration of vehicles older than 15 years to get costlier from April)

The central government has claimed that this policy will help in phasing out unfit and polluting vehicles. It is also claimed to promote the new vehicles' demand and a circular economy as well. While announcing the vehicle scrappage policy, the government claimed that this would reduce the production costs for the vehicle manufacturers as recycled metals and parts can be used in new vehicles, which would eventually reduce production costs and vehicle prices as well.

Under the vehicle scrappage policy, the central government had said that states and union territories would provide up to 25 per cent tax rebate on road tax for new vehicles that are purchased after scrapping old vehicles.

The vehicles will be scrapped at designated scrappage centres, from where the vehicle owners will be provided certificates. Upon submitting that during new vehicle purchase, they can obtain a tax rebate from the government. The automakers too welcomed this policy and believe that it would boost demands for new vehicles.

Announced in the Union Budget 2021-2022, h vehicle scrappage policy mandates fitness tests after 20 years for personal vehicles. Commercial vehicles will require to take a fitness test after the completion of 15 years.

Speaking about the vehicle scrappage policy, the Delhi-NCR transport unions said that around 30 crore people are associated with the transportation business. According to the unions, the current vehicle scrappage policy would impact the livelihoods of these people. The unions also said that they would hold an indefinite strike against the policy.

 

First Published Date: 20 Mar 2022, 02:57 PM IST
TAGS: vehicle scrappage policy
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Oben Rorr comes with an eye-catching design.
Oben Rorr electric motorcycle launched at 99,999, promises 200 km range
File photo used for representational purpose.
Renault is reluctant to leave Russia. Know why
The second-generation Toyota Mirai was launched in 2020.
Toyota Mirai, India's 1st hydrogen-based fuel-cell e-car, starts pilot study
The 2022 Jupiter 135LC features new bodywork which makes it look sportier.
2022 Yamaha Jupiter 135LC launched: Key highlights
Screengrab taken from video posted on Twitter by @UAWeapons
This BMW 6 Series is modified for machine gun by Ukrainians to fight Russians

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Toyota Glanza CNG confirmed, likely to deliver 25 kmpl
Toyota Glanza CNG confirmed, likely to deliver 25 kmpl
Lexus plans to drive in EVs in India, to focus on sales infrastructure
Lexus plans to drive in EVs in India, to focus on sales infrastructure
Auto Expo scheduled for January next year after being cancelled this year
Auto Expo scheduled for January next year after being cancelled this year
Lamborghini backs Global Recycling Day for sustainable future
Lamborghini backs Global Recycling Day for sustainable future
Porsche partners Pixar to make road-legal Sally Carrera 911
Porsche partners Pixar to make road-legal Sally Carrera 911

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city