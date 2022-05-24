Delhi govt to introduce 150 e-buses  today, free rides for commuters for 3 days

Delhi government will introduce 150 electric buses in the national capital on Tuesday. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will flag off this fleet of 150 electric buses, said an official statement by the Delhi government, further adding that the commuters will get to travel free of cost in these electric buses for three days till 26th May. Also, women commuters will get to travel free in these buses free for all days, said the Delhi government.

The Delhi government said that free travel in these buses is being offered to encourage people to promote electric buses. A DTC official has said to PTI that this strategy has been taken to motivate people and spread awareness about electric buses. "With the addition of 150 buses, e-buses fleet will go up to 152," the official further added.

The statement further added that with these electric buses Delhi is going to equal the national record of inducting the most number of electric buses simultaneously with the addition of 150 e-buses to its fleet. This comes as part of the Delhi government's strategy to electrify its public transportation fleet.

The statement further says that besides emitting zero smoke and pollutants into the environment, these electric buses are equipped with features such as CCTV cameras, GPS, 10 panic buttons, ramps for differently-abled persons etc.

Delhi government has also said that three depots at Mundela Kalan, Rajghat and Rohini Sector-37 have been completely electrified and are ready to house these 150 new buses. The 150 remaining electric buses are also expected to be inducted in the coming month, said the statement. These electric buses are reportedly to run on major routes of the national capital.

