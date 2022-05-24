HT Auto
Home Auto News Delhi Govt Nearing Completion Of 100 Public Ev Stations; To Operate From July

Delhi govt nearing completion of 100 public EV stations; to operate from July

According to realtime data of the Delhi government, currently there are 597 charging stations, 825 charging points and 165 battery swapping facilities in the city.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 May 2022, 07:51 AM
File photo of an EV charging station in Delhi (HT_PRINT)
File photo of an EV charging station in Delhi (HT_PRINT)
File photo of an EV charging station in Delhi (HT_PRINT)
File photo of an EV charging station in Delhi

Delhi government is nearing the completion of setting up 100 public charging stations for electric vehicles in the city, and all of them are likely to become operational by July, officials told PTI. The civil infrastructure for more than 95 of the 100 charging stations has been completed. The setting up of charges and other electrical work like power connection has started now.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Ather Energy Ather 450x (HT Auto photo)
Ather Energy Ather 450x
₹1.08 - 1.62 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ola Electric Ola Scooter (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ola Electric Ola Scooter
₹ 79,999 - 94,999 *Expected Price
View Details
Ola Electric S1 (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1
₹0.85 - 1.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Avera Retrosa (HT Auto photo)
Avera Retrosa
₹1.08 - 1.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kabira Mobility Km 3000 (HT Auto photo)
Kabira Mobility Km 3000
₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
White Carbon Motors Gt5 (HT Auto photo)
White Carbon Motors Gt5
₹1.15 - 1.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

These 100 EV stations will have a total of 500 charging points for the electric vehicles. The vehicle owners using the public charging points will have to pay at the rate of 2 per unit, making it the lowest EV charging fee in the country.

(Also read | Delhi govt to soon roll out operational guidelines for e-cycle subsidy payment)

Most of these public charging stations are being set up at metro stations to facilitate people who use both private vehicles and metro trains for daily commute. Land was handed over after agreement to four concessionaires selected through open bidding for setting up the charging stations.

Under the public-private partnership model, the Delhi government has provided land, cabling and transmission infrastructure while the equipment and manpower have been provided by the concessionaires, officials said.

The move is a part of the Delhi government's vision under its Electric Vehicle policy, that envisages setting up a charging station per three Km for easily accessible charging facility for electric vehicles. According to realtime data of the Delhi government, currently there are 597 charging stations, 825 charging points and 165 battery swapping facilities in the city.

Delhi has been at the forefront of pushing adoption of electric vehicle in the national capital to reduce pollution levels in the city. Under its EV policy, the government has targeted 25 percent electric vehicles in total vehicle registrations in Delhi by 2024. It had launched its EV policy in August 2020, and since then EVs comprise more than 12 percent of total vehicle sales in the city.

 

First Published Date: 24 May 2022, 07:49 AM IST
TAGS: Delhi electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
Top 10 features confirmed to arrive in 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N
An employee cleans an imported vehicle at a car showroom in Islamabad.
Pakistan puts ban on all imported cars. Here is why
Mahindra has officially named the upcoming SUV as Scorpio-N.
Mahindra Scorpio-N to debut on June 27, 4x4 option and other highlights here
The new Darth Vader edition model comes with a menacing-looking black paint scheme with red accents for a sporty appeal.
Yamaha XMax 250cc Darth Vader edition launched: Key highlights
Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
In pics: Check out first official images of much-awaited Mahindra Scorpio N

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ 24,752
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
EMI starts from
₹ 11,081
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Toyota to cut global production plan by one lakh in June amid chip crisis
Toyota to cut global production plan by one lakh in June amid chip crisis
Delhi govt nearing completion of 100 public EV stations; to operate from July
Delhi govt nearing completion of 100 public EV stations; to operate from July
Audi's China JV in trouble as advertisement sparks copyright controversy
Audi's China JV in trouble as advertisement sparks copyright controversy
Tesla aims to restore pre-lockdown output in Shanghai soon
Tesla aims to restore pre-lockdown output in Shanghai soon
Heavy rains, thunderstorm in Delhi lead to traffic snarls, damage to vehicles
Heavy rains, thunderstorm in Delhi lead to traffic snarls, damage to vehicles

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city