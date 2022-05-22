HT Auto
Home Auto News Delhi Govt To Soon Roll Out Operational Guidelines For E Cycle Subsidy Payment

Delhi govt to soon roll out operational guidelines for e-cycle subsidy payment

The first 1,000 buyers of passenger electric cycles will also be given an additional subsidy of 2,000 under the Delhi Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 May 2022, 04:18 PM
File photo of a Hero Lectro electric cycle
File photo of a Hero Lectro electric cycle
File photo of a Hero Lectro electric cycle
File photo of a Hero Lectro electric cycle

The Delhi government had already announced subsidies for electric cycles in the city and will soon roll out operational guidelines for subsidy payment in the coming week. Last month, the city government had announced a subsidy of 5,500 each for the first 10,000 e-cycles sold in the city. The operational guidelines will have details, including brands covered under subsidy scheme and ways to avail the incentives, a senior government official told PTI.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
₹ 12 to 15 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers

The first 1,000 buyers of passenger e-cycles will also be given an additional subsidy of 2,000 under the Delhi Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot had said. The government has also approved a subsidy of 15,000 each for the first 5,000 buyers of heavy duty cargo e-cycles and e-carts for commercial use (Read full report).

(Also read | Hero Lectro strengthens digital presence with AR-based website for its e-cycles)

The government of the national capital plans to promote e-cycles to help reduce pollution levels in the city. The incentives will be paid to Delhi residents having an Aadhar card. The government is trying to bring e-cycle segment into mainstream with an aim to boost the delivery services and last mile connectivity in the city.

Alongside promoting electric vehicles, the government is also focusing on setting up of charging infrastructure across the city. Under the single window facility, the three discoms in the city - BRPL, BYPL and TPDDL- have set up 168 EV chargers at 112 sites in residential apartments, malls, markets and hospitals among others so far, officials said.

On the other hand, the city government has also approved the induction of 1,500 low-floor electric buses in its public transportation fleet. The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has decided to allocate 10 sites to various agencies for setting up electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and battery swapping stations under Delhi EV Policy 2020 to aid the operation of these buses.

(with inputs from PTI)

First Published Date: 22 May 2022, 04:16 PM IST
TAGS: electric cycle e-cycle electric vehicles electric mobility EVs EV
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
Top 10 features confirmed to arrive in 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N
An employee cleans an imported vehicle at a car showroom in Islamabad.
Pakistan puts ban on all imported cars. Here is why
Mahindra has officially named the upcoming SUV as Scorpio-N.
Mahindra Scorpio-N to debut on June 27, 4x4 option and other highlights here
Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
In pics: Check out first official images of much-awaited Mahindra Scorpio N
While the base and S variants of the TVS iQube electric scooter offers 100 km of range on single charge, the top-of-line ST version offers 140 km of range.
2022 TVS iQube electric scooter launched: Check prices, specs, features

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ 24,752
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
EMI starts from
₹ 11,081
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Delhi govt to soon roll out operational guidelines for e-cycle subsidy payment
Delhi govt to soon roll out operational guidelines for e-cycle subsidy payment
India will have urban air mobility in form of eVTOLs, says aviation minister
India will have urban air mobility in form of eVTOLs, says aviation minister
Ford's internet-linked cars hit a major bump in Germany: Details here
Ford's internet-linked cars hit a major bump in Germany: Details here
Tesla Model Y battery pack can be removed in 143 steps and replaced in 314 steps
Tesla Model Y battery pack can be removed in 143 steps and replaced in 314 steps
Jaguar Land Rover recalls 19 units of 2022 Range Rover SUVs in US. Here's why
Jaguar Land Rover recalls 19 units of 2022 Range Rover SUVs in US. Here's why

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city