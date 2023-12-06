Confirmed: 2024 Kia Sonet to come with ADAS, unveil on 14th December

Kia India has released a new teaser that suggests that the upcoming Sonet facelift will come with an advanced driver aids system. The teaser shows a forward collision warning in action. The 2024 Sonet is all set to make its official debut on 14th December. Few dealerships have already started accepting bookings for the Sonet facelift for a token amount of ₹25,000. It is expected that the official pre-bookings of the sub-4 metre SUV will start on 14th December while the price announcement is expected to happen in January 2024.

The new teaser also confirms that the 2024 Sonet will come with a new TFT-coloured digital instrument cluster that is doing duty on the new Seltos and the Alcazar already. Another thing that the teaser confirms is a new set of LED tail lamps that are in conjunction with the design language we have seen on the new Seltos and the Carens. Moreover, there is a lightbar that connects both the tail lamps.

There are other cosmetic upgrades to the Sonet facelift as well. It comes with a new rear bumper that can be seen in the new teaser. The previous teaser confirmed that the front fascia will be redesigned as well. The bumpers and the grille now look more aggressive. The headlamps are also new and are full LED units. There are new LED Daytime Running Lamps on offer as well that now extend vertically just like we have seen on the new Seltos. Apart from this, the fog lamps are now placed horizontally and they are quite slim. Kia will also offer a new set of alloy wheels with the 2024 Sonet.

Also Read : New Kia Seltos clocks more than 30,000 bookings in just one month

There will not be a lot of updates to the cabin of the Sonet. There could be new trim pieces and upholstery options. The teaser already shows a new digital instrument cluster, a Bose sound system and a touchscreen infotainment system.

