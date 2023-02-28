HT Auto
Citroen E-C3 vs Tiago EV, Tigor EV: Which affordable EV suits your budget?

The choice among India's most affordable electric cars has widened after French auto giant Citroen drove in its first EV to the country on Monday, February 27. The E-C3 electric hatchback with SUV styling has been launched at an introductory price of 11.50 lakh. This is the third electric car in India available under the 12 lakh bracket, which also includes the likes of Tata Tiago EV and Tigor EV. While the E-C3 was believed to take on Tiago EV as India's most affordable electric vehicle, Citroen's pricing pitches it more against the Tigor EV. Here is a quick comparison of the price structure between the three models for those looking for an affordable EV.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Feb 2023, 10:06 AM
Citroen E-C3 electric hatchback will rival the likes of Tata Tigor EV and Tiago EV among some of the most affordable electric vehicles available in India.
Watch: Citroen eC3 review - Worthy challenger to Tata Tiago EV?

Citroen E-C3 prices start from 11.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It is more expensive than most variants of the Tata Tiago EV. The price of the Tiago EV, after the introductory prices were withdrawn earlier this year, starts from 8.69 lakk (ex-showroom). It remains India's most affordable electric car. The only variants of the Tiago EV that is more expensive than Citroen E-C3's entry-level variant are the top-end versions which come with 7.2 kW chargers.

Citroen E-C3 variantsPrice (in ex-showroom)Tata Tiago EV variantsPrice (in ex-showroom)Tata Tigor EV variantsPrice (in ex-showroom)
Live11.50 lakhXE MR8.69 lakhXE12.49 lakh
Feel12.13 lakhXT MR9.29 lakhXT12.99 lakh
Feel Vibe Pack12.28 lakhXT LR10.19 lakhXZ+13.49 lakh
Feel Vibe Pack dual tone12.43 lakhXZ + LR10.99 lakhXZ+ Lux13.75 lakh
  XZ + Tech Lux LR11.49 lakh  
  XZ+ LR (7.2 kW charger)11.49 lakh  
  XZ+ Tech Lux LR (7.2 kW charger)11.99 lakh  

Citroen offers the E-C3 in four variants which include Live, Feel, Feel Vibe Pack and the top-end dual-tone version of the Feel Vibe Pack. Tata Motors also offers the Tigor EV sedan in four variants which include XE, XT, XZ+ and XZ+ Lux. If one compares variant with variant, the E-C3 appears a more affordable option than the Tigor EV.

The price of the Tata Tigor EV starts from 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom), almost one lakh more expensive than the base variant of the Citroen E-C3. Tigor EV's top-end variant, which costs 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom), is around 1.32 lakh more expensive. While the Tigor EV is packed with a slightly smaller battery pack, it offers almost similar range to what Citroen E-C3 offers. Both EVs come with a 3.3 kW charger that can fully recharge them within an hour using a DC fast charger.

First Published Date: 28 Feb 2023, 10:06 AM IST
Citroen eC3 Tiago EV Tigor EV Tata Motors Electric vehicle Electric car EV
