Citroen C3 Aircross vs Hyundai Creta: Price and specification comparison

Citroen has launched its C3 Aircross in India at an introductory starting price of ₹9.99 (ex-showroom), while the pricing goes up to ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The all-new Citroen C3 Aircross midsize SUV claims to have been built with 90 per cent localisation. Also, the French automaker claims that this car has been specially designed for India, keeping the specific requirements of Indian consumers in mind.

Available in both five and seven-seater options, the C3 Aircross comes as Citroen's attempt to grab a notable chunk of the rapidly bulging Indian SUV market. However, the road ahead for this SUV is not smooth at all, as it has to compete with several competitors. Two of the key rivals for the Citroen C3 Aircross are Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, which both have already grabbed a sizeable share of the Indian SUV market. Besides that, the C3 Aircross will also face tough competition from other SUVs like Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and Honda Elevate.

Here is a price and specification comparison of both Citroen C3 Aircross and Hyundai Creta.

Citroen C3 Aircross vs Hyundai Creta: Price

Citroen C3 Aircross is priced between ₹9.99 lakh and ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom), which is introductory. The pricing of the SUV is expected to go up in a few weeks, once the introductory offer ends. On the other hand, the Hyundai Creta is available at a pricing range of ₹10.87 lakh and ₹19.20 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This makes the Citroen C3 Aircross notably affordable compared to its rival Hyundai Creta.

Citroen C3 Aircross vs Hyundai Creta: Specifications

Citroen C3 Aircross is available with a single engine, which is a 1.2-litre Puretech110 unit. Mated to a six-speed manual transmission, this engine churns out 108 bhp of peak power at 5,500 rpm and 190 Nm of maximum torque at 1,750 rpm. The SUV claims to return 18.5 kmpl fuel efficiency.

On the other hand, Hyundai Creta is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol engine is a 1.5-litre unit available with a six-speed manual gearbox and an intelligent variable transmission or IVT. This engine churns out 113.42 bhp peak power at 6,300 rpm and 143.8 Nm maximum torque at 4,500 rpm. The diesel engine is a 1.5-litre U2 CRDi unit available with the option of a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic unit. The diesel powerplant can generate 114.41 bhp peak power at 4,000 rpm and 250 Nm maximum torque between 1,500-2,750 rpm.

While the Hyundai Creta offers consumers wider powertrain options with different engine and transmission combinations, the size of the petrol powerplant in this SUV is bigger than the Citroen C3 Aircross. Power and torque output too are higher from the Creta compared to the Citroen model.

