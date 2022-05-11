Ciaz to Ignis: Maruti offers discounts of up to 42,000 on its cars in May

HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki is offering discount on a range of cars from its premium Nexa brand which includes the likes of Ciaz, Ignis and S-Cross. However, the discounts are not available on other Nexa models like Baleno and XL6.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 May 2022, 03:01 PM
Maruti offers discounts of up to ₹42,000 on its Nexa models like Ciaz, Ignis and S-Cross in May.
Maruti Suzuki is offering heavy discounts on itsmodels from its premium Next brand. The discounts, which are applicable throughout the month of May, will be extended to selected Nexa models. These include the Ciaz, Ignis and S-Cross SUV. The other Next models like the new generation Baleno hatchback and the three-row six-seater MPV XL6 are not included as part of the scheme.

Here is a look how much discount Maruti is offering on Ciaz, S-Cross and Ignis in May.

Maruti Ignis

Maruti is offering the lowest discount of 13,000 on the anniversary edition of the Ignis hatchback this month. There is an exchange benefit of 10,000 and a corporate discount of 3,000. At the same time, Maruti is also offering benefits worth 36,000 on the manual variants of the Ignis. One can get a cash discount of 23,000 besides the offer on the anniversary edition of the hatchback.

Maruti Ciaz

Maruti is also offering a maximum discount of up to 30,000 on both the base and anniversary editions of the Ciaz compact sedan. One can be avail up to 25,000 as exchange offer and 5,000 as corporate offer. However, Maruti is not offering any cash discount on the Ciaz this month.

Maruti S-Cross Anniversary Edition

One can save up to 30,000 this month while buying the anniversary edition of Maruti S-Cross SUV. The offer includes an exchange bonus of 25,000 and a corporate discount of 5,000, similar to the Ciaz.

Maruti S-Cross

The highest discount if offered on the mid-range S-Cross models which go up to 42,000. The offer includes a cash discount of 12,000, exchange bonus of 25,000 and a corporate discount of 5,000.

Maruti has recently updated the Baleno and XL6 with their facelift versions. Hence, the carmaker has kept these two cars out of the monthly discount scheme in May.

First Published Date: 11 May 2022, 03:01 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Maruti Suzuki Maruti Ciaz Ciaz Maruti Ignis Ignis Maruti S-Cross S-Cross Baleno XL6
