This Chinese SUV, designed by Pininfarina, offers built-in kitchen and gazebo

A Chinese start-up car manufacturer called Polestones Automobiles has launched its first luxury SUV which is custom-made for overlanding or adventure seekers. The Polestones 01 SUV, which has been designed by the Italian brand Pininfarina, is a luxury 4X4 vehicle which comes with level-2 autonomy as well. It is powered by a turbocharged 1.5-litre petrol engine that can also generate power for a pair of electric motors. But the most unique elements of the SUV can be found at the rear.

In keeping with the outdoor lifestyle vehicle branding, the Polestones 01 SUV comes with a camper-style kitchen integrated in the tailgate. The kitchen offers various essential elements like an induction cooker, water dispenser, storage, and workspace. There is also an integrated gazebo which can open up to 270 degrees to offer wide cover for outdoor activities. The carmaker claims the gazebo takes only five minutes to assemble. This customisation will make this SUV desirable for a lot of adventure enthusiasts who love to travel by car.

The outdoor billing of the SUV continues inside the cabin too. The Polestones 01 is offered with a choice of six or seven-seat set-up. It comes with airline-style reclining seats. The seven-seat version allows the second and third rows of seats to be folded into a king-size bed. There is also a large infotainment screen that slides down from the roof panel above the first row backrests. Once fully reclined, one can turn the the second and third row into a theatre of sorts with the entertainment screen rolled down.

In terms of performance, the Chinese SUV is no pushover either. According to reports, the engine can churn out 469 hp of maximum power and 740 Nm of peak torque. The Polestones 01 SUV can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 5.5 seconds. Considering its size, which measures over 5 metres in length, nearly 2 metres wide and tall, the acceleration is quite fast. In fact, in terms of its size and some of its design elements, the SUV may remind one of the Land Rover Defender.

The SUV also comes with a 56 kWh lithium-ion self-charging battery pack manufactured by CATL. According to Chinese test cycle, the battery is claimed to offer a range of 235 kms on EV mode alone. When added to the efficiency of the petrol engine, the SUV can run for more than 1,100 kms without needing to stop for refuelling or recharge.

