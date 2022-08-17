Bugatti teases new model promising last of its kind, debut slated on August 19

Bugatti has teased a new model that is slated to debut on August 19 at The Quail during Monterey Car Week. What's interesting about the car is that Bugatti claims that it will come as the last of its kind. However, the hypercar brand is tight-lipped about any further details of the upcoming model.

The teaser video shows a sideways V-shaped taillight that leads to a horizontal lamp. Expect the taillights to create an X-shaped layout at the vehicle's rear profile. Interestingly, this is not the first teaser from the OEM, as it previously released another teaser revealing the vehicle's headlamps that comprise a stack of LED bars. It had the caption "Unlock an icon."

Bugatti's captioning of the upcoming car as an icon and the last of its kind adds to the mystery. The styling cues teased through the two teaser videos don't match with any existing Bugatti models. Hence, it is surprising to see what is the final model of its type the company is referring to.

Bugatti is currently finishing production of the Chiron family. It has already delivered all the Super Sport 300+ units, and the Centodieci customers too started receiving their cars as well. All units of the standard model and Bolide have buyers as well.

The upcoming Bugatti could be a final model without any hybrid assistance. There is also a rumour that the company is developing a new limited edition convertible. In that case, it could be arriving riding on the chassis of Chiron. Bugatti is also working on the successor of the Chiron which is slated to debut in 2024.

