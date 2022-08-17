HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Bugatti Teases New Model Promising Last Of Its Kind, Debut Slated On August 19

Bugatti teases new model promising last of its kind, debut slated on August 19

Bugatti is currently finishing production of the Chiron family.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Aug 2022, 11:26 AM
Bugatti teased a mystery car.
Bugatti teased a mystery car.
Bugatti teased a mystery car.
Bugatti teased a mystery car.

Bugatti has teased a new model that is slated to debut on August 19 at The Quail during Monterey Car Week. What's interesting about the car is that Bugatti claims that it will come as the last of its kind. However, the hypercar brand is tight-lipped about any further details of the upcoming model.

(Also Read: This Bugatti EV has two wheels and run-flat tyres, costs less than $1,000)

The teaser video shows a sideways V-shaped taillight that leads to a horizontal lamp. Expect the taillights to create an X-shaped layout at the vehicle's rear profile. Interestingly, this is not the first teaser from the OEM, as it previously released another teaser revealing the vehicle's headlamps that comprise a stack of LED bars. It had the caption "Unlock an icon."

Bugatti's captioning of the upcoming car as an icon and the last of its kind adds to the mystery. The styling cues teased through the two teaser videos don't match with any existing Bugatti models. Hence, it is surprising to see what is the final model of its type the company is referring to.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Bugatti is currently finishing production of the Chiron family. It has already delivered all the Super Sport 300+ units, and the Centodieci customers too started receiving their cars as well. All units of the standard model and Bolide have buyers as well.

The upcoming Bugatti could be a final model without any hybrid assistance. There is also a rumour that the company is developing a new limited edition convertible. In that case, it could be arriving riding on the chassis of Chiron. Bugatti is also working on the successor of the Chiron which is slated to debut in 2024.

First Published Date: 17 Aug 2022, 11:24 AM IST
TAGS: Bugatti hypercar Bugatti Chiron
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Skoda has teased the interior looks of its upcoming seven-seater Vision 7C Concept electric vehicle.
Skoda to debut 7-seater EV concept Vision 7S, teases free-standing touchscreen
Ola S1 is offered in five colour options.
Ola Electric S1 scooter, cheaper alternative to S1 Pro, launched at 99,000
This Jaguar XF has been modified at a cost of ₹2 lakh to drape it in tricolour by a man from Gujarat to celebrate India's 75th Independence Day.
Man from Gujarat modifies his Jaguar XF with tricolour costing 2 lakh
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Venue have been two leading competitors of each other in the sub-compact SUV segment of the Indian market. These two sub-compact models also rival the likes of Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet along with Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. 
In pics: Venue vs Brezza - which sub-compact SUV would you choose?
File photo of BMW logo. (Used for representational purpose )
BMW says will roll out 15 fully-electric models by end of 2022

Trending this Week

Hoisting India's national flag wrongly on private vehicles is a punishable offence under the India Flag Code.
Why displaying national flag wrongly on car or bike could land you in jail
The S-CNG version of Swift is offered only in two variants. 
Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG launched at 7.77 lakh
New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.
Maruti Suzuki opens booking for new Alto K10
A glimpse from a short video on Ola Electric's upcoming electric car shared by Bhavish Aggarwal, its CEO, on social media. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@bhash)
Ola Electric confirms debut of its first electric car ahead of Independence Day
This upcoming Bajaj and Triumph motorcycle, which is likely to rival Royal Enfield bikes, was recently spotted testing in United Kingdom. (Photo courtesy: MCN)
Bajaj, Triumph working on new Royal Enfield rival, leaked ahead of debut

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Mercedes and Ferrari's edge in the electric age: High-end motors
Mercedes and Ferrari's edge in the electric age: High-end motors
With crime on the rise, can anti-ballistic windshields keep cop cars safe?
With crime on the rise, can anti-ballistic windshields keep cop cars safe?
Aston Martin finally debuts 705-hp DBR22 open-cockpit sports car
Aston Martin finally debuts 705-hp DBR22 open-cockpit sports car
Watch: McLaren races to 325 kmph. And it's legal. Here's why
Watch: McLaren races to 325 kmph. And it's legal. Here's why
Delhi-Dehradun Expressway construction reaches final phase, tunnel work begins
Delhi-Dehradun Expressway construction reaches final phase, tunnel work begins

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city