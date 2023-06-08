Bugatti recalls a single Chiron Super Sport that worth $4 million. Here's why

Hyper sports car manufacturer Bugatti has issued a recall for a single Bugatti Chiron Super Sport unit that came with the wrong wheel fitment. The sportscar costing nearly $4 million, was fitted with the wrong wheels at the factory, and the French auto company believes they could make the car unstable in specific circumstances.

Bugatti has said that the Super Sport variant of the Chiron comes with a more slippery, low-drag bodywork than the regular version of the car. This enables the 1,578 hp generating hyper sports car to achieve its top speed. When driving in Top Speed mode, the incorrect wheels of the car may result in a loss of vehicle control and increase the risk of a crash, explains the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The auto company only approved two types of wheels for the Chiron Super Sport and its even faster Super Sport 300+ sibling, based on the testing and validation. However, at some point, the wheel rims approved for the standard Chiron made their way onto the Super Sport configurator by mistake, and one customer in the US selected that configuration. The particular unit of the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport was delivered to the owner with the wrong wheels. However, after figuring out the mistake, the carmaker has decided to supply the new set of wheels free of charge, which is correct for the Chiron Super Sport. It will also supply a brand-new set of tyres, valves and sensors along with the wheels.

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport was introduced back in June 2021 as an even hyper version of the Chiron. It features specially redesigned wheels compared to the standard model that enables the car to reach even higher speeds than the regular Chiron. This hypercar is capable of reaching a top speed of 440 kmph and can accelerate 0-200 kmph in 5.8 seconds. It can reach the 300 kmph mark from a standstill position in 12.8 seconds.

