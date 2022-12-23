HT Auto
This 1,500 hp Bugatti hypercar will be one-off wonder. Here is why

It is very rare for carmakers, even with the calibre of Rolls Royce or Bugatti, to come up with a one-off model for buyers. But there is a unique story behind Bugatti's intention to reveal the Chiron Profilee hypercar. According to the carmaker, the Chiron Profilee is a response to customers’ requests for a ‘less radical’ version of the performance-oriented Chiron Pur Sport model. Bugatti, as promised, has manufactured 500 units of the Chiron family of hypercars, successor to Veyron. The Chiron Profilee is the last one that will be produced with the model name ever.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 23 Dec 2022, 15:08 PM
Powered by a 16-cylinder W16 petrol engine, the Bugatti Chiron Profilee can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just 2.3 seconds.
Expectedly, the Chiron Profilee will cost a fortune for those who wish to keep it. One will have to head to Paris for the Sotheby's auction on February 1 next year where the Bugatti solitaire will go under the hammer. Christophe Piochon, President of Bugatti Automobiles, said: “It is – in every sense – a unique piece in Bugatti’s history and a true collector’s item. And we wanted to give a fair chance to any devotee of the Bugatti brand to acquire this unique car, so we decided to partner with RM Sotheby’s to auction it."

Bugatti had started the design and development of the Chiron Profilee in 2020. It appears as a new version of the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport. The design of the vehicle remains similar, though the sharp headlight design and the gigantic grille gives it some uniqueness. The rear section of the Bugatti Chiron Profilee will also be unique. A replica of the 1.8-metre wing on the original Chiron will also be found in this version. In the middle, there will be a dual exhaust outlet.

Bugatti Chiron Profilee will have a simple interior design. There is a small gear knob and several physical buttons on the centre console and an analog display screen.

The two-seater hypercar will come equipped with a four-turbo W16 8.0-litre petrol engine offering up to 1,500 horsepower . It will have a top speed of 380 kmph and will be able to sprint 0-100 kmph in just 2.3 seconds. Needless to say, this will be one of the fastest cars in the world.

The Bugatti Chiron Profilee will head to the Louvre Museum in Paris until the auction is over. Considering that the standard Chiron comes at a price of around $3 million, it is anybody's guess what price the Chiron Profilee will command at the auction.

First Published Date: 23 Dec 2022, 15:08 PM IST
