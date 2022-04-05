HT Auto
Bugatti begins deliveries of Chiron Super Sport, hits 300 kmph in 12.1 seconds

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport is an exclusive variant of the Bugatti Chiron hypercar and it is priced at $3.5 million.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Apr 2022, 09:32 AM
Hypercar manufacturer Bugatti has announced that it has commenced deliveries of the Chiron Super Sport. The Bugatti Chiron Super Sport hypercar, which was introduced in June 2021, comes as one of the fastest cars the French marque has ever built. Also, one of the Chiron Super Sport customer cars has received unique styling, thanks to Bugatti's Sur Mesure customization program, claims the automaker.

The one-off special Bugatti Chiron Super Sport gets bespoke paintwork that is christened 'Vagues de Lumière'. The automaker claims that this special paint theme has been made in close collaboration between the owner of the car and Bugatti's Sur Mesure team. It gets an intricate hand-painted pattern mimicking the way lights reflect off Chiron Super Sport's body.

Bugatti has also announced that all of its Chiron Super Sport models have been already reserved. The carmaker previously said that it will make only nine examples of this special hypercar in order to maintain its exclusivity. This makes the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport even more exclusive compared to the Chiron Super Sport 300+. The Bugatti Chiron Super Sport is priced at $3.5 million.

Compared to the regular Bugatti Chiron, the Chiron Super Sport comes with a reworked body that is 9.8 inches longer. This distinctive design element is claimed to provide optimal airflow at high speeds, increasing the aerodynamic efficiency of the car. To perform with stability at extremely high speeds, the Bugatti hypercar comes equipped with a set of bespoke Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 with reinforced belts.

The car gets power from a mammoth 8.0-litre quad-turbocharged engine that is good to churn out a mind-boggling 1,577 PS of power output and 1,600 Nm of peak torque as well.

In terms of performance, Bugatti Chiron Super Sport is claimed seven per cent quicker than the regular Chiron. It is claimed to hit the 200 kmph mark in just 5.8 seconds and 300 kmph in 12.1 seconds. The Bugatti Chiron Super Sport is capable of running at a top speed of 440 kmph.

First Published Date: 05 Apr 2022, 09:32 AM IST
