BMW X3 and X4 refreshed with new look, improved equipment, optimised range

BMW has updated its X3 Sports Activity Vehicle and X4 Sports Activity Coupé for the second phase of their model cycle. The refreshed vehicles get a redesigned front end and a revised rear section, giving them a sportier appearance. The interior has been updated with new, modern equipment and an updated infotainment system. The M versions of the X3 and X4 have also been updated.

The second-generation BMW X3's revised kidney grille, around ten millimetres flatter headlights and the new front apron make it look like a completely new vehicle. The kidney grille is larger than before and comprises a single-piece frame. The front headlights feature full LED technology as standard. The revised rear section lends more emphasis to its off-road look.

(Also read | BMW iX EV is ready for production, to hit global market in November)

The M sports package on the BMW X3 gives it a sportier appearance with larger air inlets and inserts finished in high-gloss black, as well as more pronounced air curtains. The sportier rear bumper includes a more striking diffuser finished in Dark Shadow along with two additional side air‑curtain‑panels in high-gloss black.

The third-generation BMW X4 adopts the BMW X3's refreshed front fascia which is distinguished by the mesh kidney familiar from other sporty BMW models. Its rear section now has an even more clear-cut shape. The new rear apron has a tidier appearance, with an increased proportion of painted surface and reflectors now placed vertically and lower in the bumper.

Rear of the BMW X3 (L) and BMW X4

The M sports package on the BMW X4 features the BMW mesh kidney, the frame and inserts of which are painted in high‑gloss black on request, as well as a new rear apron with a wide.

(Also read | In big push for EV infra, BMW to build 3.6 lakh charging stations in China)

The interior of both the vehicles get the centre console seen in the current BMW 4 Series. A 10.25-inche digital infotainment system is standard in all vehicles. A 12.3-inch version of the touch display is also available as an option. Other improved standard equipment include sports seats with covers from a new Sensatec generation with perforated main seat surfaces and automatic climate control with 3-zone control. To make the process of choosing a specification easier, BMW has reduced the equipment lines and optional extras by 30 per cent.

The centre console houses a new control island with the gear selector lever, buttons for the start/stop system, the electric parking brake, hill descent control, cupholder a model-specific emblem, as well as the engine start button. Additional functions include optional extra Ambient Light.

BMW introduces mild hybrid technology with 48-volt‑starter generator with all petrol engines now. All 4-cylinder and 6-cylinder engines (three diesel and three petrol engines on offer) in the two model series now use 48-volt mild hybrid technology. All engine versions are combined with 8-speed Steptronic gearboxes specifically matched to the respective engine characteristics.

The lithium-ion high-voltage battery that enables a range of up to 50 kilometres on the plug-in hybrid BMW X3 xDrive30e model. It also bears an 'electrified by i' emblem on the front wing, while an additional blue ring adorns all BMW logos on this engine version.