BMW has announced that its iX series is ready for series production and will hit the roads globally in November 2021. The iX is BMW's take on the Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) concept that features a robust exterior design and luxurious interiors.

Conceived from the outset for purely electric mobility, the model will have two variants - xDrive50 and xDrive40. These will have an electric all-wheel-drive system with a combined output of 385 kW/523 hp in the iX xDrive50 and 240 kW/326 hp in the BMW iX xDrive40 respectively.