BMW to uncover XM performance SUV on September 27: Report

BMW XM is slated to enter production later this year.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Sep 2022, 10:22 AM
BMW XM production model would come with a more conventional approach in terms of design. (BMW)
BMW XM production model would come with a more conventional approach in terms of design.

German luxury car brand BMW is reportedly readying the XM for unveiling on September 27, 2022. The BMW XM is entering production toward the end of the year. And ahead of that, the automaker is reportedly launching the SUV this month, claims BMWBlog. The automaker has already released the teaser of the BMW XM on the company's consumer website.

The BMW XM is going to be the new M flagship model from the automaker. It comes as a plug-in hybrid model powered by a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged S68 V8 engine paired with an electric motor. This plug-in hybrid powertrain is capable of churning out 750 hp of peak power. However, the setup is claimed to churn out 644 hp of peak power, claims the report. It will also pump out 884 Nm of torque.

The car would get an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission. The PHEV is expected to be capable of running up to 80 km in pure electric mode. There will be a higher performance variant of the BMW XM, which will generate 1000 Nm of torque.

Speaking about the design, the car has been spotted in a heavily camouflaged form. However, expect it to follow the BMW XM concept closely. There would be some changes, although. The changes would include a less aggressive front fascia, a less tapered roofline, and regular door handles. These changes would be incorporated to make the BMW XM less radical and more conventional compared to the concept car.

With the BMW XM reportedly slated to break cover on September 27, the luxury high-performance SUV is expected to show its production guise soon. Expect all the information about the standalone M model to be disclosed then. Overall, it is going to be an interesting car from the Bavarian auto giant, for sure.

First Published Date: 11 Sep 2022, 10:21 AM IST
TAGS: BMW BMW XM luxury car
