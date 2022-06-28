BMW M4-based M 3.0 CSL Hommage teased, promises 600 hp and rear-wheel drive

BMW M boss Franciscus van Meel has teased the German automaker's modern-day 3.0 CSL Hommage model, which is based on the M4 performance car. The car has been teased through a social media post. The first look of the BMW M4 CSL-based Hommage appears as a colourful high-performance model with signature M performance division styling elements.

The BMW M4 CSL-based Hommage uses the M4 coupe's styling bits. It gets the BMW M4's bespoke body panels. It gets M-inspired livery across the body, but that doesn't hide the styling cues. It gets a pair of kidney grilles, which are signature styling bits. The lower bumper opening of the car comes covered by the licence plate. The bumper gets round intakes that feed air to the cooling system.

The rear profile of the BMW coupe has been teased in the image and it comes with a roof-mounted spoiler. It also comes with new rear fenders that flow into the big wing that spans across the trunk of the BMW. There are four exhaust pipes sticking out the back of the diffuser. The BMW M4 CSL-based Hommage comes with wider front and rear fenders.

The automaker announced that there will be a new M model this year. It could be a model producing 600 hp peak power and 700 Nm of maximum torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels through an eight-speed ZS transmission. There could be a six-speed manual gearbox on offer as well. The powertrain will allow the coupe to hit 100 kmph from a standstill position in 3.5 seconds, with a top speed under 320 kmph.

