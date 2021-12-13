BMW iX electric SUV makes India debut at 1.16 crore: First impression review

BMW iX looks:

The BMW iX has a large yet very striking road presence. The BMW designers may have burnt a whole lot of midnight oil to give it an imposing appeal and that's most evident from the face of the iX. A mammoth kidney grille on the front is mostly for show, even if it does house a number of sensors and cams, highlights that this BMW is like no other. The BMW logo just above can be opened with a gentle press to add washer fluid.

BMW iX dimensions Length 4953 mm Width 1967 mm Height 1695 mm Wheelbase 3000 mm Boot space Up to 1750 litres

The bonnet itself has three-dimensional sculpting with the character lines converging to meet on the kidney grille.

The massive air intakes done in piano black finish adds to the visual appeal of the face of BMW iX.

Flanking the bonnet are LED head lights with integrated DRLs. The two-dimensional DRL strips in particular look very sleek.

Standing on large wheels, the side profile has a sporty appeal courtesy striking alloy design. But there is also a clear emphasis on a minimalist design. The electric SUV gets frame-less windows and the handles on the doors have been integrated into the body of the EV. The electric door openers, which are operated at the press of a button, and the Soft Close function enable easy entry and exit.

The BMW iX has a decent ground clearance and yet is quite easy to get in and out of this vehicle.

The iX also has a forward stance while stretching gently back around the C-pillar where one can see more of the LED light technology on the L-shaped tail lights. But the unique bit about the tail lights here are that there the illumination fades on the side to lend the SUV a touch of sophistication. There is black surround on the lower edge of the body and this goes all around the vehicle.

The charging flap on the BMW iX is located on the rear side where the fuel lid is usually at on conventional vehicles.

The tailgate has no separation joints and extends across the whole of the rear and the rear-view camera has been integrated into the black ring of the large BMW logo in the middle of the rear profile.

BMW iX cabin

The cabin of the iX is a blend of modernity with futurism and is more than likely to wow most who get to step inside. A mammoth BMW curved display is absolutely gorgeous. There is a seamless integration between the 14.9-inch infotainment screen and the 12.3-inch driver display, and it is bright and vivid too. Coupled with the hexagonal steering wheel and soft-touch leather upholstery, the front section of the cabin is typically premium.

Studio photo showcasing the dashboard layout of the new BMW iX. This is the LHD version available in international markets.

But what takes the premium quotient higher still are crystal elements on the central console and on the doors. The buttons for various functions are done in crystal and this, along with wood trim finish, heightens the sense of sheer opulence.

The BMW iX has 18-speaker Harman Kardon surround sound system with the rear speakers integrated into the back seats. A flat floor bed also allows for more leg space for the passenger in the middle of the rear seat where the space, fit and finish is once again quite impressive.

There are multiple USB charging points all around the electric SUV while there is also wireless support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. But crowning it all is a ginormous panoramic glass roof which can be turned from opaque to transparent and back to opaque at the press of a button.

BMW iX specs highlight

The iX is powered by two high-voltage batteries that have a combined capacity of 76.6 kWh. BMW claims the iX has a max range of 425 kms.

Charge times 150 kW DC charger 80% in 31 mins +95 kms in 10 mins 50 kW DC charger 80% in 73 mins +100 kms in 21 mins 11 kW AC charger 100% in around 7 hrs +100 kms in 2.5 hrs

In terms of dimensions, the iX is similar to the X5 and gets an all-wheel drive system. 100 kmph comes up in 6.1 seconds and the max power figure stands at 326 hp and a thrilling toque of over 600 Nm.

BMW Wallbox charger and a wall-socket charging cable will come complimentary with the vehicle for each buyer, says the company. Additionally, BMW says fast charging units will be available across its dealer network in 35 cities in the country.

As mentioned, bookings for the BMW iX is open and deliveries will start April of 2022. And the iX is going to be the first of three fully electric vehicles promised by BMW in India in what could well be a determined push towards clean mobility in the luxury space.