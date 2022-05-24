HT Auto
BMW introduces M3, M4 Edition 50 Jahre BMW M, celebrates 50 years of M division

BMW says the special edition M3 and M4 models come with a distinctive BMW motorsport logo replacing the standard logo.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 May 2022, 02:32 PM
BMW has introduced two special versions of the M3 and M4 high-performance models to celebrate 50 years of the automaker's M division, which is the car marquee's high-performance car division. Christened Edition 50 Jahre BMW M, the special versions of the 2023 BMW M3 and M4 come with a host of specialised elements to make them exclusive compared to the standard M models.

(Also Read: BMW looking to make energy investments to reduce dependence on natural gas)

The German luxury car marquee claims the special BMW M3 and M4 models come with a distinctive BMW motorsport logo in place of the signature brand roundel. These special models will be available in different markets including China, the US, Canada and Europe.

As BMW claims, the European buyers will be able to choose from colour options such as Carbon Black, Brands Hatch Grey, Imola Red, Macao Blue, and San Marino Blue. In China, the BMW M4 gets Fire Orange and Stratus Grey colour options. Other special design elements include edition-exclusive forged wheels and a carbon-fibre front splitter. Each of these special models also comes with a range of standard-issue M Performance parts and a special matching suitcase as well.

The BMW M3 special edition gets five different colour options in the US and Canada. These colours come from the M3's previous five generations. The colour options include Cinnabar Red, Techno Violet, Deep Interlagos Blue, Fire Orange III and Limerock Grey. The automaker has said that it will make only 500 units of the special edition M3. Production of these cars are slated to commence in July this year.

Besides the distinctive styling elements on the exterior, the cabin of the BMW Edition 50 Jahre BMW M models comes with special branding on the door sills with the Edition 50 Jahre BMW M lettering imprinted. Also, there are special plaques on centre consoles signifying the model along with a production number. The cabin of the special edition BMW M models comes with classic BMW performance colour options such as red, navy, and blue.

First Published Date: 24 May 2022, 02:32 PM IST
TAGS: BMW BMW M3 BMW M4 M3 M4 luxury car high performance car sports car
