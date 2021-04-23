When a carmaker sits down to plan the design of a car, it involves understanding of automotive engineering, physics and a host of other subjects. But to be inspired by a specific architecture and use it to design a car is something unique. None other than Rolls Royce, which is believed to be the epitome in automobile luxury, could have thought about it.

The British luxury carmaker has recently unveiled the Bespoke Rolls Royce Dawn convertible that is inspired by a Japanese architecture. In collaboration with architect Kengo Kuma, who designed 'The Kita Tea House' luxury residence in Tokyo, Rolls Royce gave birth to a car which they can claim has been inspired by a building.

The name of the project was after the residential complex. Rolls Royce calls its a one-of-a-kind venture that 'bridges luxury automotive and architectural worlds'. The carmaker also claims that the Bespoke Rolls Royce Dawn reflects the Kita Tea House's 'clarity of structure with prevailing sense of calm'.

"This is the first time I have consulted on a project of this kind and I am proud that I was able to do so for Rolls-Royce, a company with which I share a respect for traditional craftsmanship and a desire to bring out the best in natural materials." shared Kengo Kuma. "Rolls-Royce has brought the essence of ‘The Kita’ into the car’s aesthetic, allowing the owner of ‘The Kita Tea House’ to take in their surrounding city environment. It is a great honour to see the car finally here at home in Tokyo."

"It was an honour to collaborate with Kengo Kuma to create a serene and timeless motor car for a serene and timeless building. From the inception of the marque over 100 years ago, Rolls-Royce has transcended the automotive field, taking the tangible entity of a car and delivering its patrons the intangible: a truly unique experience," said Gavin Hartley, Head of Bespoke Design, Rolls Royce Motor Cars.

Architect Kengo Kuma poses with the Bespoke Rolls Royce Dawn.





The exterior of the open-top car has a Silver Haze colour that reflects the silver-grey of the building’s core structural materials. Out in the sun, the colour takes a bronze tinge which is meant to reflect the bronze koshi screen louvers on the exterior of the building and the bronze detailing of the interior. The Royal Walnut panelling on the rear deck also echoes the Walnut panelling of the entrance lobby of the building's penthouse.

The Dawn gets Selby Grey leather interior which are highlighted by Arctic White and Black accents and seatbelts in Slate Grey. The cabin accents also transitions smoothly between Piano Selby Grey and Piano Black. The colour transitions from the residence’s luminescent grey-flecked Bianco Carrara marble, through to the light greys of soft brushed stainless steel and ceramic tile, and finally, to the dark granite and metallic tile.

Final touches include a specially designed Bespoke clock and Bespoke umbrellas colour matched to the interior, reflecting the discerning tastes of the architect.