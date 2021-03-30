British luxury carmaker Bentley has unveiled the new Speed version of its Continental GT. And that's good news for car enthusiasts who like to drive a super comfortable, fast, car surrounded by extravagant luxury.

Bentley claims this is simply the ultimate Continental GT with the well-known 6.0-litre 12 cylinder engine. Ultimate also because it may also be the last time that this engine is available in a new Continental GT Speed. From 2025, the Euro 7 standard will apply to new cars, which means the end of the story for the 12-cylinder combustion engine.

The new Speed is not so much faster than the regular Continental GT, but above all more advanced. The chassis, steering and engine are aimed at a more dynamic driving character of the Speed through four-wheel steering, an electric rear differential lock, three-chamber air suspension and Bentley Dynamic Ride that prevents the body from leaning over corners with electric motors. To make the car easier to manoeuvre, the rear wheels turn opposite to the steering angle at low speeds. At high speeds, the rear wheels also steer for better stability.

Despite its traditional looks, the new Bentley Continental GT Speed also claims to be a state-of-the-art car. And the speed is also good: the 659 hp Speed completes the sprint from zero to 100 kmph in 3.6 seconds and its top speed is 335 kmph.

The Speed also has the classic yet sporty look that all Bentley Continentals have. The Continental GT Speed can be recognised by its grille in black. There are also details such as the air vents on the modified front screens, illuminated door sill plates, various Speed indicators and 22-inch alloy wheels.

The interior of the Continental GT Speed is characterised by unprecedented luxury. The most beautiful materials have been handcrafted by craftsmen into an impressive whole. For the Speed look, the steering wheel and seats are covered in leather with diamond stitching pattern and Alcantara. Every Continental GT can be completely personalised, of course this is also possible with the Speed version. Exclusive to the Speed is a choice of Piano Black veneer, Crown Cut Walnut, Dark Stained Burr Walnut and Dark Fiddleback Eucalyptus.

The 6.0-litre W12 TSI has been around for a while, but every time Bentley's technicians manage to boost the engine further. The whisper-quiet engine with twin turbos now delivers 659 hp in the new Speed. The also sharpened eight-speed automatic transmission shifts in Sport mode no less than twice as fast as in the regular Continental GT W12.