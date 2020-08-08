Bentley will present the new Bentayga Speed next week on August 12. Ahead of the global debut, the British luxury carmaker shared images of the SUV. The new Bentley Bentayga Speed is seen in a camouflage in the photos released by the company.

In July, Bentley had launched the facelift version of the Bentayga SUV. Speed will be a more sporty version of the Bentley Bentayga facelift SUV. The major difference is under the hood. While the facelift version is powered by a V8, the Bentayga Speed will have a W12 engine.

The 6-liter twin-turbo W12 is capable of delivering 635 hp and 900 Nm of torque. The maximum speed reaches 306 kmph. That is just marginally faster than Lamborghini Urus.

In comparison, the facelift Bentayga SUV is powered by a 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged petrol engine that develops an impressive 542 bhp and 770 Nm of torque. It has a top speed of 290 kmph and is able to do zero to 100 kmph in about 4.5 seconds.





As far as design is concerned, the new Bentayga Speed SUV will sport a new-look bumper finished in black with a bold front splitter, an aggressive, winged spoiler atop the roof. It will also have quad tail pipes, rear diffuser among other design tweaks.

The interior of the Bentayga Speed is unlikely to be different from the Bentayga facelift SUV. It is likely to get the same new centre fascia and steering wheel, new door trims and all-new seats – now available with ventilation in the rear of the five-seat cabin option. The next generation infotainment system with 10.9-inch display is also likely to make way into Bentayga Speed SUV. The all-new digital display includes super high-resolution and dynamic graphics which are configurable to suit driver preferences.

The luxurious interior can be further enhanced with the application of dark tint diamond brushed aluminium trim for the first time in a Bentley, as well as two straight-grained veneers new to Bentayga: Koa and Crown Cut Walnut. Mulliner Driving Specification adds a new quilting design, and micro piping detailing is a new option for the seats.