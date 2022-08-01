HT Auto
Automakers should use uniform names for ADAS, demand consumer groups

Automakers christen their respective Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) with different names, which should be changed, claim multiple studies.
ADAS is a key step towards autonomous driving technology.
Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) have been becoming increasingly popular and penetrative in modern-day automobiles. Almost all automakers use these technologies that are aided by a wide range of sensors, cameras, Lidars etc. However, confusion is created when different automakers dub the technology in different fancy names. In order to clear this confusion, the consumer groups seek a uniform terminology for these technologies.

First initiated by Consumer Reports, the demand comes from AAA, J.D. Power, the National Safety Council, PAVE, and SAE International as well, seeking change. As the coalition points out, the terminology used by automakers to describe ADAS features varies widely, which can confuse consumers and make it difficult to understand the vehicle’s functions.

They further say that some of the marketing language associated with these technologies overstates or misrepresents the features themselves. So not only does it seem like consumers are having a tough time figuring out what features a particular vehicle might have, but they’re also struggling to fully understand just how capable those features really are, further claimed the coalition.

The coalition also stated that it aims to see standardized terms for collision warning, collision intervention, driving control assistance, parking assistance, driver monitoring, and other driver assistance systems. These six segments usually cover every type of ADAS.

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems come as a bunch of driving assistance technologies aided by radars, lidars, sensors, cameras etc. These technologies make sure driving a vehicle is safer and more convenient for the drivers.

MG Motor India sells over 4k units in July, updated Hector could power prospects
MG Motor India sells over 4k units in July, updated Hector could power prospects
Sri Lanka caps fuel quota for vehicles, to launch QR code for refuelling today
Sri Lanka caps fuel quota for vehicles, to launch QR code for refuelling today
F1: Ferrari falters as Verstappen wins in Hungary, Mercedes gets podium too
F1: Ferrari falters as Verstappen wins in Hungary, Mercedes gets podium too
Lexus LFA successor could come with a twin-turbo V8 motor
Lexus LFA successor could come with a twin-turbo V8 motor
