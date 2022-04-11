HT Auto
Auto LPG Coalition demands vehicular fuel policy to promote greener alternatives

The transport sector contributes to around 14 per cent of CO2 and 60 per cent of Greenhouse gas emissions, which can be significantly reduced by using Auto LPG.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Apr 2022, 11:06 AM
Auto LPG is considered as one of the greener and cleaner fuel alternative against petrol and diesel.
Auto LPG Coalition has demanded a comprehensive vehicular fuel policy that would promote greener alternatives to petrol and diesel. The organisation has been demanding increased weightage to greener fuel alternatives such as CNG, Auto LPG, etc. The demand comes at a time when the auto industry is reeling under pressure due to the increasing price of petrol and diesel among other bottlenecks.

The transport sector contributes to around 14 per cent of CO2 and 60 per cent of Greenhouse gas emissions, claims the organisation. Using greener fuel alternatives would help in the reduction of these gases significantly. India is currently pushing hard for electric mobility as an alternative to conventional internal combustion engine-powered vehicles. 

Suyash Gupta, Director General, Auto LPG Coalition, said that a vehicular fuel policy could be an important step from the point of view of urban air pollution. "Auto LPG emits a nearly negligible amount of particulate matter 2.5 as compared to petrol and diesel," said Gupta.

He further said that India is facing irreversible climate change ramifications and air pollution is one of the significant components of that multifaceted challenge. "Tackling air pollution, particularly in our urban centres, must become an instant policy priority for the authorities," Gupta said in a statement.

Talking about the need for a comprehensive vehicle fuel policy, Gupta said that the country requires a suitable policy environment for alternative vehicle fuels such as auto LPG in the immediate future. He also said that Auto LPG already has a readily available and functional infrastructure across the country. “All that the government needs to do is to reduce GST on Auto LPG as well as on conversion kits backed with relaxation in Type Approval norms on the latter. This will immediately address both environmental and economic concerns of the common man," Gupta added.

 

First Published Date: 11 Apr 2022, 11:06 AM IST
TAGS: Auto LPG Petrol diesel green fuel
