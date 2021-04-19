Audi has showcased the A6 e-tron at the Shanghai Auto Show as a concept electric car. Recently teased by the German auto giant, the A6 e-tron is a full-size Sportback and is the first model to be based on the brand new Premium Platform Electric (PPE) platform.

The PPE platform is a further development of the J1 platform that Audi and Porsche use for the e-tron GT and Taycan. The PPE platform is believed to be also suitable for flat and tall (SUVs) electric cars, and may form the base of future electric cars from the Volkswagen Group - the parent company for Audi and Porsche. The PPE platform is capable of supporting an 800 volt system. Audi claims the A6 e-tron will have a range of over 700 km with fast charging at 270 kW. It can recharge energy for 300 km within 10 minutes.

As far as the dimensions are concerned, the Audi A6 e-tron stands 4.96 meters long, 1.96 meters wide and 1.44 meters high.

The new A6 promises to be a light show on wheels. There are narrow light units at the front and rear that use Digital Matrix LED and OLED technology. Three high-resolution LED projectors are installed on both sides of the body. They create dynamic lighting effects when the doors are opened and welcome passengers in their own language. The visual effects of these projectors can also warn cyclists of a car door opening.

The Matrix LED headlights can even project video games onto a wall thanks to their high resolution. The OLED technology of the continuous light strip on the back of the car also makes customisable 3D light effects possible.

Unfortunately, Audi has not given any details or images of the interior of the A6 e-tron. However, it is believed that it will not be too different from the Q4 e-tron the ca unveiled recently.

The output of the Audi A6 e-tron is 475 hp with up to 800 Nm of torque. There is a multi-link axle at the rear and a completely new five-link axle at the front. The basic version of the electric A6 can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in less than 7 seconds, while the top-spec model can do the same in less than four seconds.



