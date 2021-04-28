German luxury car brand and subsidiary of Volkswagen Group, Audi is mulling to discontinue the Audi R8 and TT models owing to the automaker's drive towards electrification. In an interview with Top Gear, Audi's global chief of sales Hildegard Wortmann has indicated that.

According to Wortmann, the auto industry is changing rapidly. Customers are showing interest in the new segments, which is why the new body styles like crossover coupes are becoming very popular. Considering this constantly evolving situation and customer choice, the R8 might not leap into the future.

“The R8 is an icon of our brand. But icons of the past aren’t necessarily icons of the future," Wortmann told the publication. “A successor to the R8 won’t just be an R8 with an electric motor. It needs to be an R8 but different," she further added.

This means the mid-engine sports cars like the R8 and TT are in trouble. However, we might witness the arrival of a new R8 with an electric powertrain. Though the German carmaker didn't reveal the details of its plan regarding the R8's future.

Wortmann also said that despite the R8 being an authentic and high emotional car for the buyers, customers are changing around the world and the good times for the roadsters are gone. However, she also indicated the even if Audi discontinues the R8 and TT, the performance car segment will see the arrival of new models.

“Audi has always done emotional models," said Wortmann further adding “See our concept and vision cars. We have lots of ideas."

Audi in recent times has showcased several concepts that reflect the DNA of a sportscar. These concept models include Vision GT for Gran Turismo, PB18, etc. Also, the production models like the Audi e-Tron GT too reflects the sportscar DNA. With the VW group investing in PPE architecture, high-performance cars would see new life.