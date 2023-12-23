Aston Martin Valhalla hybrid supercar with 1000 bhp teased once again

Aston Martin has released a new teaser of their new supercar, Valhalla. The new hybrid supercar can be spotted wearing camouflage on a test track. The concept of the Valhalla was first showcased in 2019 and the supercar will go under production in 2024. It will be limited to just 999 units for the whole world. As of now, there is no official announcement whether Aston Martin will bring the Valhalla to the Indian shores or not.

Being a hybrid, the Valhalla can run only on electric power as well. It will hit a top speed of 128 kmph in EV mode and has a range of 15 km before the engine kicks back. Speaking of the engine, it is a V8 that is capable of putting out 998 bhp and a top speed of 349 kmph. The Valhalla will be able to sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 2.5 seconds.

Aerodynamics is a key player for Valhalla so Aston Martin took a few inspirations from Formula 1. The manufacturer is using a combination of aerodynamics with a front splitter, a rear wing, rear venturi tunnels, a diffuser and a smooth underbody. The result of all this is a downforce of a massive 600 kg while going 240 kmph.

Also Read : Aston Martin DB12 supercar launched in India at ₹4.59 crore

Another thing that comes from Formula 1 racing is the use of carbon fibre. It is being used to make the structure of the vehicle so that the weight can be kept as low as possible. The interior is also very minimalistic, the seats are very slim and come with minimum padding. Then there are other bits such as carbon ceramic brakes, brake-by-wire technology and specially design tyres by Michelin. The supercar comes with LED lighting with matrix elements, adaptive functionality and high beam assist. Aston Martin is also offering Auto Emergency Braking. Forward Collision Warning. Active Cruise Control. Rear-View Parking Cameras. The infotainment system runs on a new user interface that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

First Published Date: