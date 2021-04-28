Aston Martin has unveiled a special custom specification of its upcoming limited-edition V12 Speedster. The DBR1 specification pays tribute to the luxury sports carmaker's racing history and celebrates the future.

Only 88 examples of the V12 Speedster will be built for customers worldwide and the new custom specification underscores the cars' instant collector's item status.

The Aston Martin V12 Speedster DBR1 specification stands out from the rest of the model range thanks to the Racing Green paint finish, Satin Silver anodized front grille with a ‘lipstick’ graphic and Clubsport White pinstripes. The exterior finish of the DBR1 specification takes more than 50 hours to come to life at the carmaker’s advanced paint facility.

Racing Green paint finish on the Aston Martin V12 Speedster DBR1 specification

The DBR1 specification have been equipped with diamond-turned 21-inch centerlock wheels.The interior of the variant has been tweaked to install a host of carbon fiber accents, Caithness Green leather and fitting satin silver brushed aluminum switchgear. "A rare and exceptional Aston Martin, it has been engineered to offer a visceral driving experience that belies its elegant, artistic shape," says Aston Martin chief creative officer Marek Reichman.

Unique Aston Martin Racing Green driver and passenger helmets sit under transparent ‘windows’, while solid silver ‘wings’ badges sparkle beneath transparent enamel. "Creating a bespoke specification that nods to the glory of the DBR1 has been a huge privilege for my team and I," he adds.

Front profile of the Aston Martin V12 Speedster DBR1 specification

The V12 Speedster models are powered by 5.2-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine that churns out 690 hp and 752 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a ZF 8-speed automatic transmission mounted towards the rear of the car. The cars can sprint from 0-62 mph in just 3.4 seconds while reaching a top speed of 198 mph.

Aston Martin has opened the order books for the DBR1 custom V12 Speedsters, each of which is being hand built at the company’s Gaydon headquarters. Deliveries are expected to begin in mid 2021.