Aston Martin finally debuts 705-hp DBR22 open-cockpit sports car

The DBR22 sports car is a tribute to the brand's vintage racing cars and to the anniversary of Q by Aston Martin, a customisation division for exclusive customers.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Aug 2022, 12:07 PM
Aston Martin will showcase the DBR22 for the first time at the 2022 Monterey Car Week later this month.
British sports car manufacturer Aston Martin has revealed the DBR 22 two-seater open-cockpit sports car. The DBR22 will officially be showcased for the first time at the Monterey Car Week on August 21. The DBR22 celebrates the 10th anniversary of Q by Aston Martin, the carmaker's customisation division for exclusive customers. The DBR22 uses a carbon body built on a 5.2-litre V12 Twin-Turbo engine and a 3D-printed rear subframe.

This V12 engine offers peak output of 705 hp and 753 Nm of maximum torque providing enough power to accelerate from zero to 60 mph in just 3.4 seconds. The maximum speed of the sports car is 319 kmph.

The DBR22 design concept gets body shape with minimum number of panels offering a muscular appearance. The front grille gets a unique carbon fibre design inspired directly from the legendary Aston Martin DBR1 and DB3S. In addition, the hood has a horseshoe vent, which facilitates the flow of air from the engine.

The aluminium alloy wheels are 21 inches and have a unique 14-spoke design. The rims feature a motorsport-derived centre-lock hub, which is available in a wide colour palette. The body paint is a fully custom colour, created exclusively for this car using the exclusive ' Paint to Sample ' option available through Q by Aston Martin.

The DBR22's cabin includes several features wide use of leather and carbon fibre. The infotainment system includes elegant screens and the instrument panel is covered in soft scented leather, as are the carbon fibre seats. At the rear there is a horizontal light graphic, thanks to the slim full-width light bar, and below that is a perforated panel that was created to let hot air out through the tail.

According to Aston Martin, the DBR22 features "a chassis honed to deliver precision, agility and feel in equal measure." The engine works in conjunction with an 8-speed paddle-shift automatic transmission. The steering column, according to the British automaker, " provides greater precision, but also provides more detailed information so that the driver can create a more accurate picture of available grip."

Aston Martin engineers have also paid attention to the chassis structure, with unique front and rear trim panels that increase torsional rigidity. It also features custom calibration for adaptive dampers.

The DBR22 also features a 3D-printed aluminum rear sub-frame, technology that Aston Martin uses for the first time in the construction of one of its cars and which offers the advantage of saving weight, without reducing rigidity.

First Published Date: 17 Aug 2022, 12:07 PM IST
TAGS: Aston Martin DBR22 Aston Martin DBR22 sports car
