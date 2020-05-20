All-new VW Vento launched in Russia. Price converts to 8.37 lakh

Volkswagen Russia has announced the pricing of the next-gen Vento, (known as VW Polo sedan in the Russian market). The starting price of the car has been kept at RUB 7,92,900 which converts to ₹8.37 lakh.

The Russian-spec VW Vento 2020 is a liftback, just like the all-new Skoda Rapid which has already entered the Russian market.

With the generation change, the overall design has matured more gracefully and it now features more elegant looks. Some of its new exterior highlights include full LED headlights, 16-inch alloy wheels and full LED rear lights.

Dimension wise, the sedan measures 4,483 mm in length, 1,706 mm in width and 1,484 mm in height. It features a 550 liters boot space.

Inside, the all-new VW Vento gets a significantly classier cabin and the new interior is much more futuristic and feature packed in comparison to the previous model. Speaking of which, it gets a newly designed dashboard which sports a bold and minimalistic design. Some of its main interior features include 10.25-inch Active Info Display configurable virtual metre console, 8-inch Composition Media floating touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The new-gen VW Rapid employs the same old PQ25 platform borrowed from the model it replaces. Its engine options include an entry-level 1.6-litre MPI four-cylinder petrol engine which delivers 90 PS and 155 Nm, a 1.6-litre MPI 1.6-litre MPI which churns out 110 PS and 155 Nm, and the range-topping 1.4-litre TSI turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine which is known to deliver 125 PS and 200 Nm of torque. The latter uses the 7-speed DSG dual-clutch AT.

As far as India launch is concerned, the next-gen VW Vento may arrive in the Indian showrooms in 2022. It will be based on the MQB A0 IN platform.

VW has also recently launched the T-Roc Cabriolet in its home market. The open-top T-Roc has been given a price tag of EUR 27,495 or ₹22.75 lakh.