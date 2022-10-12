HT Auto
All Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis cars to support OTA updates by 2025

Hyundai Motor Group aims to sell only software defined vehicles by 2025.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Oct 2022, 13:44 PM
Hyundai Motor Group aims to redefine its cars as software-defined vehicles or SDVs by the middle of the decade. The Hyundai, Kia and Genesis cars are slated to receive over-the-air (OTA) software update capability by 2025 as part of the strategy. The automobile manufacturing group claims that this strategy will bring better connectivity, convenience and security for the Hyundai, Kia and Genesis cars.

The electric vehicles come with a wide range of software onboard. This makes electric vehicles majorly software driven as compared to internal combustion engine-powered vehicles. Hyundai Motor Group plans to introduce its software focussed strategy to not only electric vehicles but to internal combustion engine-powered vehicles as well.

The South Korean auto major has claimed that every new product launching from 2023 onwards will be equipped with the necessary hardware and software to receive OTA software updates remotely. These vehicles will not require visiting dealerships for software updates. Hyundai Motor Group introduced its OTA software update service programme back in 221 and now plans to extend it across the portfolios of all three brands within the next three years.

Besides this, Hyundai is also focusing on enhancing its consumer benefits by introducing the Feature on Demand (FoD) service. This will allow the vehicle owners to add goodies after buying the car. It is not confirmed whether Hyundai will offer the add-on services and features outright or as a subscription. However, some luxury car manufacturers across the world have already been offering similar services as outright purchases and subscriptions as well. The South Korean automaker is considering the Level 3 autonomous driving system as an FoD. In the meantime, the Genesis G90 will receive the technology as a standalone option before the end of the year 2022. Initially, it will receive the option in South Korea and later in the US, Europe and China as well.

Hyundai has announced that it will spend nearly $13 billion by the end of this decade on R&D to prepare for a software-driven future.

First Published Date: 12 Oct 2022, 13:43 PM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Kia Genesis cars
