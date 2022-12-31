Actor Sonali Bendre set to bring in the new year with a Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Sonali Bendre has become a proud owner of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, which was delivered to the actor right in time for the new year. The images of the luxury sedan’s delivery in Mumbai were shared by the dealership recently. The E-Class is the Mercedes-Benz India’s most popular offering and remains a top choice for its comfortable and opulent design and cabin.

While it’s unclear as to which variant has Sonali Bendre opted for, the E-Class can be had in either petrol or diesel iterations. This includes the 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol in the E 200 that develops 194 bhp, while there’s also the 2.0-litre diesel with 191 bhp on offer on the E 200d. The more popular variant though is the E 350d on the E-Class that gets the very capable 3.0-litre six-cylinder, diesel engine tuned for 282 bhp of power. This is the same engine that also powers the S 350d in the country. All engine options are paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the rear wheels.

India being the only market globally to get a right-hand drive long wheelbase (LWB) E-Class, which goes on to show just how popular the car is here. The model received its last update in March 2021 when the facelift arrived, bringing revised front and rear bumpers, new headlamps, a wider three-slat chrome grille, and new alloy wheels.

The cabin is feature-rich with the dual 12.3-inch screens for the digital console and infotainment system that run the MBUX UI. There’s also the new steering wheel with capacitive touch controls, new rear-centre armrest and two USB ports at the back. Other features include a 590 Watt Burmester sound system, reclining seats, three-zone climate control, wireless phone chargers, a panoramic sunroof and full leather upholstery. The highlight is the air suspension and soft-close doors that make the model more comfortable when being chauffeured.

