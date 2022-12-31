HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Actor Sonali Bendre Set To Bring In The New Year With A Mercedes Benz E Class

Actor Sonali Bendre set to bring in the new year with a Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Sonali Bendre has become a proud owner of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, which was delivered to the actor right in time for the new year. The images of the luxury sedan’s delivery in Mumbai were shared by the dealership recently. The E-Class is the Mercedes-Benz India’s most popular offering and remains a top choice for its comfortable and opulent design and cabin.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 Dec 2022, 12:00 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Actor Sonali Bendra receives keys of her new Mercedes-Benz E-Class from a dealer representative (Auto Hangar Mumbai/Instagram)
Actor Sonali Bendra receives keys of her new Mercedes-Benz E-Class from a dealer representative (Auto Hangar Mumbai/Instagram)
Actor Sonali Bendra receives keys of her new Mercedes-Benz E-Class from a dealer representative (Auto Hangar Mumbai/Instagram)
Actor Sonali Bendra receives keys of her new Mercedes-Benz E-Class from a dealer representative

While it’s unclear as to which variant has Sonali Bendre opted for, the E-Class can be had in either petrol or diesel iterations. This includes the 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol in the E 200 that develops 194 bhp, while there’s also the 2.0-litre diesel with 191 bhp on offer on the E 200d. The more popular variant though is the E 350d on the E-Class that gets the very capable 3.0-litre six-cylinder, diesel engine tuned for 282 bhp of power. This is the same engine that also powers the S 350d in the country. All engine options are paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the rear wheels.

Also Read : Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet India launch confirmed on January 6

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Mercedes-benz E-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz E-class
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹63.6 - 82.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic | 12.06 kmpl
₹75 - 77.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz E-class Cabriolet Facelift (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mercedes-benz E-class Cabriolet Facelift
 
₹80 - 84 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz Gle (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Gle
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.08 kmpl
₹77.25 - 97.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Glb (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Glb
1332 cc | Petrol | Diesel | Automatic
₹63.8 - 69.8 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
1998 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.71 kmpl
₹64.12 - 66.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

India being the only market globally to get a right-hand drive long wheelbase (LWB) E-Class, which goes on to show just how popular the car is here. The model received its last update in March 2021 when the facelift arrived, bringing revised front and rear bumpers, new headlamps, a wider three-slat chrome grille, and new alloy wheels.

The cabin is feature-rich with the dual 12.3-inch screens for the digital console and infotainment system that run the MBUX UI. There’s also the new steering wheel with capacitive touch controls, new rear-centre armrest and two USB ports at the back. Other features include a 590 Watt Burmester sound system, reclining seats, three-zone climate control, wireless phone chargers, a panoramic sunroof and full leather upholstery. The highlight is the air suspension and soft-close doors that make the model more comfortable when being chauffeured.

First Published Date: 31 Dec 2022, 12:00 PM IST
TAGS: mercedes benz e class mercedes benz mercedes benz india
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
This pre-owned BMW clocks 16 lakh kms. That's two round trips to Moon and back
Ola Electric will launch many more 2W EV products – a mass market scooter, a mass market motorcycle, and multiple premium motorcycles.
Ola Electric working on 6 new vehicles for the Indian market: Details
Screenshot from video posted on Youtube by AutoTopNL
Watch: This Ferrari thunders down German highway at 351 kmph
File photo used for representational purpose.
Goodbye 2022: Five big hurdles faced by Indian automotive industry this year
Tata Motors has received over 20,000 bookings for Tiago EV.
Tata Tiago EV drive review: Battery-powered car goes mainstream

Trending this Week

Experience New Age Tech In The New Age Baleno
Experience New Age Tech In The New Age Baleno
Taigun-a
Volkswagen Taigun dons a new colour shade
Meet the NEXA Ignis by Maruti Suzuki, your perfect companion for city drives where design wizardry meets peppy performance in a tough SUV demeanour.
The Tough and Stylish SUV Every City Driver Needs
Royal_Enfield_Mighty
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber
Porsche_1658129283378
Porsche is spot on with its headlights game

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Citroen C3
Citroen C3
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Maruti Suzuki expands Metaverse presence with new ArenaVerse for Alto, Swift
Maruti Suzuki expands Metaverse presence with new ArenaVerse for Alto, Swift
Hero MotoCorp begins deliveries of Vida V1 electric scooters
Hero MotoCorp begins deliveries of Vida V1 electric scooters
Actor Sonali Bendre set to bring in the new year with a Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Actor Sonali Bendre set to bring in the new year with a Mercedes-Benz E-Class
In pics: This custom chopper is a Harley-Davidson Street 750 underneath
In pics: This custom chopper is a Harley-Davidson Street 750 underneath
New Year 2023: Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for vehicles
New Year 2023: Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for vehicles

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city