Lucid Motors, which seeks to set new standards for sustainable transportation with its advanced luxury EVs, has announced Lucid DreamDrive, a semi-automated advanced driver-assistance systems. The first-of-its-kind platform combines the most comprehensive sensor suite with a cutting-edge driver monitoring system, all standard on the first versions of the Lucid Air electric sedan.

When customer deliveries of the Lucid Air begin in early 2021, the fully-electric luxury car is expected to be the first to market with the combination of a driver monitoring system and a sensor suite that includes high-resolution LIDAR, fitting these future-proofed technologies as standard equipment. The Lucid DreamDrive technology suite supports 19 key safety, driving, and parking assist features that will be available on Lucid Air immediately upon start of production, with another eight features expected to be available later via over-the-air (OTA) updates. Additional DreamDrive capabilities to enable Level 3 driving in certain conditions are also in development.

“We have developed Lucid DreamDrive to be among the most advanced ADAS to ever be offered to consumers," said Dr. Eugene Lee, Senior Director, ADAS and Autonomous Driving, Lucid Motors. “By prioritising safety and updatability, Lucid DreamDrive also sets the stage for offering increasingly sophisticated driver assistance features. We have ensured that the Lucid DreamDrive hardware and software platform not only offers a full suite of Level 2 features, but is also Level 3 ready, which means we’ll be able to quickly add features and functions over-the-air throughout the lifetime of Lucid Air and for future Lucid models."

Lucid Air will come to market with 32 sensors comprised of the latest camera, radar and ultrasonic sensors, as well as a long-range, high-resolution LIDAR placed at the front of the car. Also included in this multimodal sensor suite is an in-car driver monitoring system designed to share relevant information with the driver while ensuring their necessary attention to the driving configuration. As with the vehicle’s other software systems, upgrades will be delivered over-the-air throughout the lifetime of the car, including new ADAS functionality and service offerings.

Lucid DreamDrive is also the first ADAS system built upon a high-speed Ethernet Ring, a unique cornerstone of Lucid Air’s advanced electric architecture, which additionally serves as a fully redundant platform for key functions such as steering, brakes, sensors, and more. This includes redundant independent power sources and communications paths, fail-operational actuators, and fault-tolerant computation.

“Lucid Motors is laser-focused on delivering the world’s best luxury car, embodying the most advanced powertrain and safety systems possible, all designed and developed in-house," said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO, Lucid Motors. “Our customers expect that philosophy to extend to the Lucid Air’s ADAS, and for that we’ve developed a highly advanced, future-proof system that brings forth an unparalleled combination of sensors and software."

Lucid worked with key commercial partners for Lucid DreamDrive’s best-of-breed hardware systems, including Here, Continental, and Bosch. However, the work of integrating these systems into Lucid DreamDrive is conducted entirely in-house.

The key features delivered by Lucid DreamDrive include, but are not limited to Surround View Monitoring, Blind Spot Display, Cross Traffic Protection, Traffic Sign Recognition, Automatic Emergency Braking, Alerts for distracted or drowsy drivers.

To help customers during their drives Lucid will offer features like Full Speed Highway Assist (a combination of Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Centering), Traffic Drive-Off Alert, Headlight Assist, Autonomous Parking Assist, Pullout Control and Manoeuver Comfort Braking.

The production version of the Lucid Air will debut in an online reveal on September 9, 2020. In addition to the vehicle’s final interior and exterior designs, new details about production specifications, available configurations, and pricing information will also be shared.