2024 Suzuki Swift to soon go on sale in this country before launching in India

27 Mar 2024, 13:15 PM
  • 2024 Suzuki Swift will come with a new three-cylinder petrol engine that is supposed to be more fuel efficient than the current four-cylinder unit.
2024 Suzuki Swift
After revealing the 2024 Swift in Japan, Suzuki has announced that they will launch the new hatchback in the UK and Republic of Ireland in April 2024. The India launch is expected to happen in the coming months. 
The interior of the Swift is all-new with some design elements borrowed from the Baleno that is currently on sale in the Indian market. 
The interior gets a new instrument cluster for the driver, there is a touchscreen infotainment system that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There are also LED headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lamps on offer. 
In the global market, there are 16-inch alloy wheels on offer, Suzuki also offers a diamond-cut version on the higher variants. When compared, in the Indian market, Maruti Suzuki offers 14-inch and 15-inch wheels. 
Some other features on offer are navigation, rear view camera, rear parking sensors, Adaptive Cruise Control, wireless smartphone link display audio, keyless entry & start, Driver Monitoring System, Dual Sensor Brake Support (upgraded), Lane Departure Warning and Weaving Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor and enhanced Traffic Sign Recognition
From the side profile, it can be noticed that Suzuki has retained the iconic silhouette of the Swift. However, the new model does look sharper and the company has brought back the rear door handles on the doors intead of the C-pillars. 
The K12D, four-cylinder engine is replaced by a new Z12E, three-cylinder unit. Having said that, Suzuki has retained the 1,200 cc cubic capacity. The company says the new engine should increase fuel efficiency and deliver more torque in the lower-end of the rev range. 
Gearbox options on offer is a 5-speed manual unit and a CVT automatic transmission. However, in India, we might get a 5-speed AMT instead of the CVT unit. 
The hatchback will come with a 12V mild hybrid system as standard to enhance the fuel economy. Suzuki says that they have worked on improving the NVH levels to reduce noise, vibration and harshness.
2024 Swift comes with some significant cosmetic changes.
Suzuki has unveiled the 2024 Swift in the Japanese market and now the brand has announced that it will go on sale in the UK and Republic of Ireland from April 2024. In the Indian market, the 2024 Swift will go on sale in the coming months. There are a few changes that the UK spec Swift gets over the one that will go on sale in the Indian market.

Suzuki will sell the Swift in two variants - Motion and Ultra. The Motion will come with 16-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps, navigation, rear view camera, rear parking sensors, Adaptive Cruise Control, wireless smartphone link display audio, keyless entry & start, Driver Monitoring System, Dual Sensor Brake Support (upgraded), Lane Departure Warning and Weaving Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor and enhanced Traffic Sign Recognition. Ultra variant will add 16-inch polished alloy wheels, automatic air conditioning, rear passenger heater outlet and electric folding door mirrors incorporating side turn indicators.

2024 Suzuki Swift
A look at the interior of the 2024 Swift.
2024 Suzuki Swift
A look at the interior of the 2024 Swift.

The K12D, four-cylinder engine is replaced by a new Z12E, three-cylinder unit. However, the cubic capacity is still the same at 1,200 cc. Suzuki claims that the new engine is 8 per cent more fuel efficient. There is a CVT automatic transmission available with both variants. Moreover, an optional AllGrip all-wheel drive system will be offered on Ultra variants with a manual gearbox later this year. The AllGrip variants will also get wider tyres in the front and rear and an increased ride height to increase the ground clearance.

Also Read : Maruti Baleno & WagonR recalled for faulty fuel pump, over 16,000 units affected

The hatchback will come with a 12V mild hybrid system as standard to enhance the fuel economy. Suzuki says that they have worked on improving the NVH levels to reduce noise, vibration and harshness. This is the first time that the company has applied sound and vibration adhesive to the underbody to reduce transmission of noise and vibration into the cabin, particularly on bumpy roads.

First Published Date: 27 Mar 2024, 12:18 PM IST
