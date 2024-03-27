2024 Suzuki Swift to soon go on sale in this country before launching in India

Suzuki has unveiled the 2024 Swift in the Japanese market and now the brand has announced that it will go on sale in the UK and Republic of Ireland from April 2024. In the Indian market, the 2024 Swift will go on sale in the coming months. There are a few changes that the UK spec Swift gets over the one that will go on sale in the Indian market.

Suzuki will sell the Swift in two variants - Motion and Ultra. The Motion will come with 16-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps, navigation, rear view camera, rear parking sensors, Adaptive Cruise Control, wireless smartphone link display audio, keyless entry & start, Driver Monitoring System, Dual Sensor Brake Support (upgraded), Lane Departure Warning and Weaving Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor and enhanced Traffic Sign Recognition. Ultra variant will add 16-inch polished alloy wheels, automatic air conditioning, rear passenger heater outlet and electric folding door mirrors incorporating side turn indicators.

A look at the interior of the 2024 Swift.

The K12D, four-cylinder engine is replaced by a new Z12E, three-cylinder unit. However, the cubic capacity is still the same at 1,200 cc. Suzuki claims that the new engine is 8 per cent more fuel efficient. There is a CVT automatic transmission available with both variants. Moreover, an optional AllGrip all-wheel drive system will be offered on Ultra variants with a manual gearbox later this year. The AllGrip variants will also get wider tyres in the front and rear and an increased ride height to increase the ground clearance.

The hatchback will come with a 12V mild hybrid system as standard to enhance the fuel economy. Suzuki says that they have worked on improving the NVH levels to reduce noise, vibration and harshness. This is the first time that the company has applied sound and vibration adhesive to the underbody to reduce transmission of noise and vibration into the cabin, particularly on bumpy roads.

